UFC Brazilian legends looking good ahead of bare-knuckle rematch

Hello, boys and girls. It is Thursday once again, which means it’s time for another edition of the Brazil Beat. You know, the weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community, all conveniently put together in one place by yours truly.

This week, we’re taking a closer look at Fabricio Werdum’s preparation for his rematch against Junior dos Santos, as well as a middleweight who’s eager to expose his next opponent and a welterweight newcomer who could be the next Anderson Silva? We’ll see all of that and much more today. So let’s dive right in.

Fabricio Werdum shows off great shape ahead of JDS rematch

The anticipation for the rematch between former UFC heavyweight champions Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos continues to build.

While ‘Cigano’ recently stated that he was taking all the advantages he could ahead of the match, his rival shared a clip of a training session in which he looks in pretty good shape at age 46. Take a look!

Don’t forget, Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos are scheduled to rematch in a bare knuckle MMA match at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC next Saturday, September 2.

I wonder what would be the best outcome in a fight like this? Maybe a quick stoppage before anyone gets too hurt?

Caio Borralho ready to spill the beans on his opponent

While Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos make the final preparations for their rematch, there’s a UFC middleweight still saving one last trick to get under his opponent’s skin during fight week.

Currently paired up against Uzbekistan’s Nursulton Ruziboev in November, Brazilian prospect Caio Borralho has already started his preparation, but won’t reveal all of his secrets just yet.

In a conversation with Ag Fight, Borralho had some harsh words about his opponent and even a series accusation about fight fixing.

“He’s an experienced guy, but if you look at his record, he was 12-12 (Though Ruziboev only has 8 professional losses on his record) before he joined the UFC. So he’s not ready for my level. I’ll show him exactly that. He fought against many guys with sub .500 records or tied.”

“In fact, I have something about him I’m revealing on fight week.” Borralho said. “I know about a fake fight he did, because the guy he faced is my friend. I know they paid the guy to lose. That was so he could have a good record to join the UFC. I’m keeping this bomb so I can get into mind on fight week.”

Borralho making some serious accusations here. Don’t most fighters get paired up with lower-level athletes when they are coming up so they can build their record? Other than the fight fixing claim, I don’t really have a problem with any of that. Also, his statement about Ruziboev being 12-12 is just wrong, so what’s up with that?

Is there a new Anderson Silva coming to the UFC?

Rising welterweight Carlos Prates has just signed his UFC contract, but he already feels like he has big shoes to fill in the promotion.

Having defeated Mitch Ramirez by the TKO at Contender Series to earn a contract with the promotion, the Brazilian explained to Ag Fight why he feels so much pressure to perform well in the Octagon now.

During the conversation, Prates explained that he had a brief talk with UFC president Dana White after his performance on Contender Series, which led to the boss comparing the Brazilian to MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Now, ‘Carlao’ believe it is his duty not to let down White or his fans in his next outings.

“I was so happy. Dana looked me in the eye and said ‘Seize this opportunity. You impressed me’. He said I was like Anderson Silva and Anderson Silva is one of the guys who inspire me. I couldn’t be happier. Now I’m going to work even harder to do what I told Dana I would do. I told him to mark my words. I’ll be the new star at welterweight.”

“I’ll be remembered as this skinny and cold guy. People think they can grab me and take me down, but that’s not what’s going to happen. Humbleness aside, I’m the kind of guy who breaks their opponent’s will. They no longer want to fight and win. I take it slow, I hurt their legs, their torso. I talk to them, I hit them here and there and they start to feel it. Then they try rushing it so they can’t get hit anymore and get hurt. That’s the cue for me to start doing what I like to do.”

This guy seems really confident and I like that, but maybe don’t start out by thinking you’re going to be the next Anderson Silva? Just be yourself, man!

Felipe Colares’ family starting own gym to honor his memory

It has now been four months since former UFC bantamweight Felipe Colares was tragically killed after getting by a bus in a Brazil.

A fighter known for his willingness to help others, being by trying to stop criminal on the streets or taking part in projects that teach self-defense to people, the Brazilian is going to be remembered by his well-meaning soul.

Although his life came to an abrupt end at age 29, Colares’ family is keeping his memory alive by pursuing the athlete’s dreams now. In an interview with Globo Esporte, Felipe’s brother Mauro Colares explained how they are not trying to start their own gym in the fighter’s honor.

“Felipe’s dream was always to help people. He helped many athletes in his life, taking them for new experiences at Team Nogueira and other gyms. However, he always dreamed of having his own gym, especially to help children and teenagers who lived under vulnerable conditions. Now his dream has become our dream.”

That’s just a lovely thing to do for a guy who was known for helping others. I hope they can keep Colares’ dream alive and help others the same way he did.

Vin Diesel’s double wants another crack at former boxing champ

The drama surrounding last week’s Fight Music Show 3 is not finished yet.

Although former WBA and WBO champion Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas made quick work of Vin Diesel’s lookalike and internet celebrity Junior Duble, the influencer was not happy with the result.

The match itself only lasted 80 seconds until Duble’s corner threw in the towel, but the influencer tells Combate he could’ve gone toe to toe with Freitas had his team given him more of a chance. Now, Vin Diesel’s doppelganger wants a rematch so he can show the world what he can actually do to the former boxing champion.

“I didn’t beat up Popo because we were there to put on a show for the people. We were supposed to speed things up by the end of the fight. When it started, Popo got carried away. I don’t know, I think he thought he was fighting for a belt, you know? He was all excited. I looked at him and let him throw his shots. I was looking at his eyes to see what he was all about. He was all nervous. When the guys threw in the towel, I was ready to go again.”

“I didn’t get hurt or anything. I lost my balance at one point when he landed a shot. I missed a step, lost balance and fell to the ground. When I got up, I was ready to go again. I was going to let loose and mess him up, but they threw in the towel and really pissed about that. They shouldn’t have thrown it because it was about to get real. If they match us up again, I’m coming for him for real. I’m stronger, bigger, I’m beating him up. They f-cked me over by throwing in the towel. I’m still pissed about that.”

Sorry, man, but I think you missed your chance. Popo is already looking at his next potential challenger. Don’t take it so seriously and enjoy the popularity boost this has brought you, maybe?

A Brazilian Beat

Alongside samba, bossa nova is probably the most well-known and celebrated Brazilian genre of music outside of the country. That’s no surprise when you consider how many incredible artists emerged from those genres, especially in the 60’s and 70’s.

So today I’m honoring the woman who was known as the ‘Muse of Bossa Nova’ in her life: Nara Leao.

A guitar player from an early age who later became a music teacher at just 18, Leao rose to legendary status during the beginning of the Brazilian military dictatorship, which started in 1964, alongside other artists who confronted the regime, many of which ended up censored or even exhiled.

Due to her views, Leao became known as a protest singer due to her participation in other protest groups, but don’t let that fool you, she still has enough talent to stand on her own as an artist despite those characteristics.

Unfortunately, Nara Leao died of a brain tumor in 1989 at only 47 years old, but her music and life will always be remembered. Today, I’m leaving you guys with her most famous protest song “Opinião” (Opinion). A song with one of the strongest openings you’ll ever hear.

“Podem me prender, podem me bater, podem até deixar-me sem comer, que eu não mudo de opinião”. (They can arrest me, they can beat me, they can even starve me, but I won’t change my opinion”.

Like I said, the lady goes hard. So enjoy it!

That’s it for this week, folks. Stay safe, see you all next week!

Lucas out.

