UFC 295: Back-up fighter announced for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is planned for UFC 295 at MSG. If one of those men can't make it to the cage the UFC has a back-up in place.

By: Bloody Elbow | 1 hour ago
March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 4: Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA - ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_246 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Jon Jones to defend his title at UFC 295

UFC 295 is booked for Madison Square Garden on November 11. The headline bout is expected to be Jon Jones defending his UFC heavyweight title against former champ Stipe Miocic.

If all goes to plan, Jones will be making his first defence of the UFC heavyweight title. He won that belt in March with a first round submission win over Ciryl Gane. That was Jones’ heavyweight debut.

Jones has eleven successful title defences from his time as UFC light heavyweight champion.

Miocic has not appeared in a UFC Octagon since March 27, 2021. At that appearance, at UFC 260, he lost the UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou (via second round KO).

August 17, 2019, Anaheim, California, USA: STIPE MIOCIC DEF DANIEL CORMIER BY TKO, ROUND 4, 4:09 AT UFC 241 on August 17, 2019. UFC 241 - ZUMAh148 20190817_zap_h148_074 Copyright: xDaltonxHammx
Stipe Miocic when he fought Daniel Cormier in 2019. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Dalton Hamm

Miocic has four successful UFC heavyweight title defences under his belt (the most in UFC history).

Should either Jones or Miocic fail to make it to the cage on November 11, the UFC has a back-up plan. Sergei Pavlovich.

Sergei Pavlovich to play back-up at UFC 285

Top ranked Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is expected to serve as the back-up fighter for the main event at UFC 285 (per Igor Lazorin on Instagram).

Should Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic not be able to compete, the UFC hopes Pavlovich will be on weight and ready to step in for either man.

Potential Jon Jones’ opponent Sergei Pavlovich.

Pavlovich is 18-1 in his career and has been plying his trade in the UFC since 2018. Prior to that he fought exclusively in the Fight Nights Global organization, winning a heavyweight grand prix in that promotion and their inaugural heavyweight title.

In his UFC debut he lost, via TKO, to Alistair Overeem. He hasn’t lost since then.

Since being humbled by ‘The Reem’, Pavlovich has reeled off six straight wins by either TKO or KO. His recent victories have come over Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

Jon Jones told to be courageous and call out Sergei Pavlovich

After beating Blaydes in April, Pavlovich announced he wanted to sit out and wait for a chance to fight Jones. And it seems that gambit may have paid off.

UFC 295 fight card

In addition to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, UFC 295 has three other fights currently booked.

Derek Brunson is expected to fight Roman Dolidze in the middleweight division and Jessica Andrade is scheduled to fight Mackenzie Dern. Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas has also been booked for the event.

