Subscribe
MMA News
0

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz PPV buys did well, adding to former UFC star’s career high purse

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz did very well on PPV but not quite as well as UFC 292.

By: Nate Wilcox | 6 hours ago

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz did very well on pay per view (PPV) selling over 450,000 buys and earning “nearly $27 million” according to Dan Raphael. But for those into comparing these things, it didn’t match UFC 292, headlined by Sean O’Malley taking Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title which may or may not have sold more than 500,000 buys and earned more than $38 million.

As reported by Bloody Elbow, Nate Diaz had a 50-50 split with Jake Paul for this event guaranteeing a career high purse, and taking a big cut of that massive PPV revenue. Nate Diaz also has a cut of all the other revenue, including the strong gate numbers.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz was big but not the biggest

Paul vs Diaz was a strong performer both at the gate where they sold out the American Airlines Center in Dallas, earning $3.1 million and drawing more than 20,000 paying customers. Paul’s previous fight against Tommy Fury in February was handicapped on PPV according to Raphael’s analysis by being held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia which meant it aired mid-day in the U.S.

“Just to share, we had a gate of $3.1 million, making this the No. 2 combat sports event in American Airlines Center history,” according to a post-fight statement by Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian.

“That includes six UFC pay-per-view events. The only event to have done better than us was one after the pandemic, obviously, which was the last pay-per-view here. So very proud of Jake and Nate for what they accomplished.”

Considering that Paul is a neophyte boxer whose experience has mostly come against MMA fighters with even less pro boxing experience that’s pretty impressive. Nonetheless his numbers don’t come close to the biggest bouts of the year.

For comparison, April’s 136-pound catchweight bout between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia did over 1.2 million PPV buys at $84.99 per and earned more than $100 million in U.S. buys. Similarly, last month’s Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship fight did at least 650,000 (and maybe as many as 675,000) buys for a take of $55 million on PPV.

UFC 292 also a strong performer but not the strongest

The UFC is more opaque with its bookkeeping but it’s estimated that UFC 292 drew another $10 million in gateway income (ticket sales, merchandise, etc) on top of its PPV take.

UFC 285 featuring Jon Jones’ debut bout at heavyweight — in which he choked out Ciryl Gane in the first round to claim the promotion’s empty heavyweight title — is estimated to have done much more, but with UFC and ESPN not really revealing PPV numbers these days, it’s really hard to trust any of the online sources sharing their figures.

Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
MMA is returning to the Pula Arena after a long absence
MMA set to return to the Pula Arena
Blaine Henry | August 31
UFC took out loans to pay owners hundreds of millions, says Rob Maysey
UFC took out loans to pay owners hundreds of millions
Stephie Haynes | August 31
Details: Saudi Arabia enters MMA, purchases $100M PFL ownership stake
Details: Saudi Arabia purchases $100M PFL ownership stake
Anton Tabuena | August 31
Read more stories