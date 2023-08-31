Meregali vs Hugo? $40K IBJJF Absolute Grand Prix – Live results stream, video, brackets, how to watch

The IBJJF has a pretty big weekend planned, hosting the Masters World Championships, the Jiu-Jitsu Con International, and the IBJJF Absolute Grand Prix that has a $40,000 prize.

Several decorated BJJ world champions, and a couple of MMA champions — like Demetrious Johnson — will be joining the Masters Worlds and the Jiu-Jitsu Con International tournaments (full results and video of those two here) that will kick off from August 31 up to September 2. The Absolute Grand Prix will be the main highlight of the weekend though, which looks like the IBJJF’s answer to all the pro events coming up these days.

As the name implies, they will be hosting a pretty deep eight-man open weight tournament, and it will have a $40,000 prize waiting for the winner. They also booked five super-fights for the event, featuring a good number of BJJ world champs and rising stars.

This is surely the best pro gi event to watch in a while, so join us Friday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Nicholas Meregali vs. Victor Hugo?

Two of the best and biggest gi grapplers in the world today participating in the Absolute Grand Prix, with 4-time world champ Victor Hugo and 3-time world champ Nicholas Meregali being slotted at the opposite sides of the bracket. Hugo is the reigning 2023 world champion in both his weight and the absolute division, while Meregali was the absolute champ in 2022.

Before they can continue their rivalry though, they’ll have to get past some talented grapplers first.

The five other super-fights on the card will also feature BJJ stars such as Tainan Dalpra, Cole Abate and Jonatha Alves, and will happen in between rounds of the Absolute GP.

IBJJF Absolute Grand Prix brackets and bout order

How to watch, and live stream details

The Absolute Grand Prix will be the main event of the Jiu-Jitsu Con International event this weekend, and a live stream will be available at FloGrappling.

The event will happen on September 1, and will start at 8 p.m. ET, so join us for a lot of gi grappling.

IBJJF Absolute Grand Prix live results and highlights

The fight card and bout order below will be updated with full results and video highlights of the matches.

[Absolute GP finals]

Tainan Dalpra vs. Yan ‘Pica Pau’ Paiva

Cole Abate vs Eduardo Granzotto

Ronaldo Junior vs Sebastian Rodriguez

[Absolute GP semi-finals]

[Absolute GP semi-finals]

Janaina Lebre vs Emily Fernandez

Johnatha Alves vs Jackson Nagai

Gutemberg Perreira vs Paulo Merlin [Absolute GP Opening Round]

Nicholas Meregali vs Francisco Lo [Absolute GP Opening Round]

Steffen Banta vs Fellipe Andrew [Absolute GP Opening Round]

Victor Hugo vs Horlando Monteiro [Absolute GP Opening Round]

