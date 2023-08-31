2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships and Jiu-Jitsu Con International: Results, live stream, how to watch

IMAGO / Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports

IBJJF has a massive weekend of elite grappling planned. Apart from the $40,000 Absolute Grand Prix, they will also host several other tournaments at the 2023 Masters World Championships and at the Jiu-jitsu Con International.

Join us for three days of BJJ events, with the two events starting to stream from August 31 at 12:30 pm. ET.

2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships

The Masters Worlds will features the very best in the world over 30-years-old. Don’t let their age fool you though, as the field has elite talent that includes several decorated BJJ world champions such as brothers João Miyao and Paulo Miyao, JT Torres, Jaime Canuto and former Bellator champ Rafael Lovato Jr.

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson is also trying his hand at BJJ on the event, trading his gloves for the gi and joining Masters 2 (for age 35+) at brown belt. “Mighty Mouse” joined the featherweight division, which will have a whopping 38 competitors, which means he will need to win six matches to win gold.

Other older BJJ legends and pioneers are set to compete as well, including Mackenzie Dern’s father “Megaton” Dias competing at Masters 6, Roberto Godoi at Masters 4, and Bruno Bastos at Masters 3.

2023 Jiu-jitsu Con International, gi and no gi

Outside of the 30-years-old and over talent at the Masters Worlds and those invited for the pro event in the Absolute GP, the jiu-jitsu con will also feature elite BJJ talent.

The list of BJJ world champions include two of the best female grapplers in Mayssa Bastos and Gabrieli Pessanha competing in the gi, and Dieto ‘Pato’ Oliveira and Lucas Barbosa joining their divisions in both gi and no gi.

How to watch

Both events will have a live stream at FloGrappling: Masters World Championships and Jiu-Jitsu Con International.

Both events will start on Thursday, August 31 starting at 12:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada. These will continue up to September 2, as they host several tournaments in various belt and age levels

Unlike professional shows with a few set match ups, it’ll be much harder to keep up with all the tournaments happening simultaneously for these events. The full schedule is here for Masters Worlds and Jiu-Jitso Con (gi and no gi), which will have brackets, times and mat numbers for each division.

If you’re only tuning in for Mighty Mouse, keep an eye out for the Masters 2 featherweight division at brown belt. The former UFC champion’s first match at Masters Worlds is scheduled for Thursday, 1:40 pm ET on Mat 9. Should he keep winning, he will only have a few minutes between each match.

Results and highlights

Join us from Thursday through Saturday for both the 2023 Masters World Championships and the Jiu-Jitsu Con International events. Apart from Demetrious Johnson’s match, black belt results and highlights will be posted below, once they become available.

2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships results and video

2023 Jiu-jitsu Con International results and video

