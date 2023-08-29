UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac – Fight card, start time, live streams *UPDATED

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac headlines this weekend's UFC Paris fight night card | IMAGO/PanoramiC/JBAutissier

From Singapore to France, the world’s premiere MMA league is staying abroad for the second week in a row as UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac kicks off this Saturday (September 2nd) from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. There will be nine fighters from France on display, including the UFC’s #2 ranked heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, who is headlining against the #7 ranked, Serghei Spivac. Similar to Singapore, this Paris event will also have an early start time, opening the show at 12 p.m. ET.

Gane exploded onto the UFC scene in 2019, and stormed his way through seven opponents to capture the interim heavyweight title. He failed to unify the belts against Francis N’Gannou, and then in his last appearance got sub’d by Jon Jones in two-minutes. Other than those two greats, though, Ciryl has been on point. Spivac also entered the UFC in 2019, but has had a much quieter rise towards the top. He has won six of his last seven fights, including a recent first round submission over Derrick Lewis. Is Serghei making a run at the title, because oddly enough it kind of looks that way.

The co-main event in Paris is where the UFC’s former strawweight champ, Rose Namajunas, moves up to flyweight to throw down with France’s own Manon Fiorot. Namajunas has been on the sidelines since that dud of a rematch she put on with Carla Esparza back at UFC 274 last year. Rose’s bouts are typically action-packed, so I’m comfortable calling that last one an outlier. As for Fiorot, she’s one of those cases where a fighter drops their professional debut, but then runs up a ridiculous win streak. Manon has passed all-five of her UFC tests thus far, and a victory over a former champ like Rose would surely put her next in line for the title.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac takes place on September 2nd from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The main event starts at 3 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Full UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac fight card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac: Heavyweight

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas: (W) Flyweight

William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida: Featherweight *

* William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri; Featherweight

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moisés: Lightweight

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran: Bantamweight ***

*** Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

* William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida was cancelled after Almeida suffered an injury.

** Taylor Lapilus vs. Muin Gafrov was cancelled after Gaufrov withdrew for an undisclosed reason.

*** Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran has been cancelled. Ghemmouri now faces Gomis and Loughran now faces Lapilus.

What comes after UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac

The next event after UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac is UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland, and that will go down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The marquee matchup for this event will see the UFC’s middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defend his crown against the ever-vocal Sean Strickland. Heavyweights will grace the co-main event when Australia’s own, Tai Tuivasa, collides with Alexander Volkov.

