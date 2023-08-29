Brock Lesnar back in the UFC? Dana White has the last word

Imago/Zuma Wire: Dana White is impressed with Brock Lesnar's shape.

UFC president Dana White has always been a fan of pro wrestler turned mixed martial artist Brock Lesnar.

Ever since the early days of Lesnar’s UFC run to his 2016 return for UFC 200, it seemed as though nobody was ever certain whether the WWE star would try another Octagon comeback. Although the aging athlete still looks good at 46, Dana White no longer believes they’ll feature Brock Lesnar in the Octagon again.

Dana White thinks Brock Lesnar’s UFC days are over

“Brock looks good, doesn’t he?” said White in an interview with FanNation. “He always does. I think Brock’s done,” says White. “I don’t think he ever comes back.”

Dana White was not the only one to recently comment on Brock Lesnar’s shape. In a different interview with FanNation, fellow pro wrestling star Cody Rhodes also complimented his rival after beating him at SummerSlam, earlier this month.

WWE star Cody Rhodes was also impressed with Lesnar

“Brock hits like a Mack truck,” says Rhodes. “I feel pretty rough. There was one point where I shot a double leg, and the next thing I knew, I was up in the air. Getting thrown around by Brock is like going for a ride on a roller coaster. There is no one like him. He’s a rare athlete. Plenty is gifted by God, but I know he had his strength and conditioning coach with him.

“He’s back home farming, but he was also preparing.” Rhodes said. “This is what he loves. I don’t talk to him, and we don’t know each other like that, but I get a sense that’s the type of passion he has. He makes this a heavyweight company, but he’s also agile. It gives me even more motivation to go to the gym every day.”

Could Lesnar be headed to Power Slap?

Meanwhile, while we may not be seeing Brock Lesnar in the Octagon anymore, or the WWE ring for that matter, it does not mean he may be entirely out of the picture just yet. Since the wrestler is a free agent at the moment, could there be a chance of seeing him at Dana White’s current favorite endeavor, Power Slap?

The UFC president makes no promises, but sure is excited about building the brand up and adding more features to it. After Power Slap Mobile became the number-one App Store free game in both the Sports and Action categories, White believes the time to keep the momentum going is now.

Though Dana White never mentioned Brock Lesnar’s name, maybe other stars could be on his mind for the near future at Power Slap? Be it the real thing or the videogame.

“I’ve been saying how big this thing is since the beginning,” says White. “And it just keeps getting f-cking bigger and bigger and bigger. We’re going to keep adding a ton of sh-t to the game,” says White. “It’s already great, and we’re going to keep making it better and better.”

Brock Lesnar (5-3-1 NC) had a brief, but memorable UFC career. During his tenure, the 46-year-old became the promotion’s heavyweight champion by beating Randy Couture and followed that up with title defenses over Frank Mir and Shane Carwin. The 46-year-old would go on to lose his title to Cain Velasquez is his subsequent title defense and then lose again to Alistair Overeem in December 2011.

The Overeem loss seemed to be last of Lesnar’s MMA career, until he got called back for the UFC 200, where he took on Mark Hunt in a fight he originally won by unanimous decision. However, after failing a drug test for a banned substance, the match was overturned to a No Contest.

