UFC 292: Zhang Weili sets record in dominant title defense over Amanda Lemos – Results, play-by-play

The UFC 292 card is live tonight! It’s time to see if Zhang Weili will add Amanda Lemos’ name to her list of successful title defenses, or if the Brazilian standout will end up with strawweight gold. Zhang is currently 23-3 and coming off a submission win over former two-time champion Carla Esparza. Lemos boasts a 13-2 record and is coming off a TKO win over Marina Rodriguez.

Also on UFC 292 is another title fight in the main event spot. Aljamain Sterling will be defending his bantamweight belt against Sean O’Malley. O’Malley last competed in October, 2022 against Petr Yan. He won the fight via split-decision. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is making his return to action tonight, as well.

UFC 292: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos fight preview.

UFC 292: Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos play-by-play

Round 1

Zhang Weili gets Lemos down off a failed kick and then stacks her. Lemos struggling but Weili has side mount already. Weili is heavy and punching Lemos dead in the face. Her ground and pound is so good. She’s got half guard now and is nailing Lemos with elbows now. Weili is working for a guillotine then stops to nail Lemos in the face.



Lemos manages to get her in a guillotine but Weili pops out. Lemos has another attempt buit Weili reverses her and now has back control as she rains punches on Amanda’s head. Back to half guard for Weili now and she is posted up landing elbows. She’s heavy on Lemos as she struggles to get up. Lemos back to her feet and tries a D’arce but Weili picks her up and slams her back down. Round ends.

Round 2

Zhang Weili comes out with a left high kick to start the round. Lemos lands a right and is immediately countered with a hard left. Weili with a side left kick to the middle. Lemos lands a stunning right hand. Weili takes her down and is already in side control. Weili working to get full mount but settles for half and gets to work with strikes to the side of Lemos’ face.

Lemos struggling to extricate herself but Weili is all over her. Weili nailing her to the face again and now has her back. Lemos fighting her hands as Zhang chops her with heel kicks. Weili back on top working elbows. Lemos regains her footing but Weili gets her with knees to the body and forces her back down. Weili landing hard elbows now and is looking to take her back. Round ends.

Round 3

Zhang Weili just misses with a high kick. Lemos misses with one of her own. Left-right combo lands for Lemos. Weili clinches up but Lemos is defending the takedown and working on one of her own. Weili foils her with a short elbow inside. Weili gets the single and takes her down. Short kicks to the legs as Lemos is down. Weili dives back in and is in Lemos’ guard very heavy looking for a crucifix. Weili spins out and is now on her back.

Weili is just suffocating her. Weili back in side control with a knee on Lemos’ shoulder while she lands punches. Knee on belly for Weili but Lemos is working her way up against the cage. WEeili lands a vicious elbow in the clinch. Knees up the middle for Weili. Big combo for Weili against the cage followed with a teep. Nasty left followed with a hard right elbow lands for Weili. Round ends.

Round 4

Zhang Weili lands a high kick to Lemos’ side and then a low kick. Another high kick for Weili that is deflected by Lemos’ arm. Lemos lands a sweet right then a quick combo. Weili staying just out of range now. Zhang has slowed down a bit and just got popped again with a Lemos right. Lemos lands a quick two punch combo that drops Weili momentarily. Lemos lands a hard right but is countered with a right from Weili who then takes her down.

Weili is on top but Amanda has her head trapped. Weili escapes and Lemos regains her footing. Weili lands a hard elbow as Lemos gets to her feet. Weili back on her bicycle. Quick right for Lemos finds its mark. And another lands for Lemos. Weili ties up but Lemos breaks free. Weili lands a big right. The women tie up briefly as the round ends.

Round 5

Zhang Weili lands a quick left low kick then a side kick to the solar plexus. A huge right lands and puts Lemos down. Weili swarms and is punishing her with more big right hands. She’s got Lemos from the side and is just wailing on her. Zhang is all over her and is attempting another crucifix. Lemos is trying to get back to her feet but Weili has her arm trapped and is punching her with the right hand. Weili working hard for the crucifix in between punching the crap out of Amanda.

Lemos regains her feet but Weili gets her right back down and is in side control with the right arm trapped. Weili heavy in side control and is landing hellacious knees to the ribs. Weili has her pressed against the cage with limited room to work but she’s still punching. Lemos gets back up—a small moral victory. Lemos tries for a takedown of her own as the horn sounds. Great fight, but very one-sided.

Weili Zhang also notched a new record for strike difference, landing 288 to 21 at UFC 292.

Official decision

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45) : Strawweight

UFC 292 Quick Results

Main card

– Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight Title

– Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

– Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Prelim card

– Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

– Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via TKO (elbows), round 1 (1:43): Middleweight

– Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), round 2 (2:39): TUF lightweight final

– Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27); TUF bantamweight final

Early prelims

