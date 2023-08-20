UFC 292 complete results: Sean O’Malley calls out Chito Vera after taking title

O’Malley, Vera wins set up likely title collision

From Bloody Elbow’s UFC 292 post-fight analysis: “Sean O’Malley is now the world champion. I didn’t think I’d be typing this, especially this soon, but the Suga Show is officially here.

“He’s already a huge marketable star — even without a manager — but everything is surely going to skyrocket from here.

“After both of them picked up wins at UFC 292, the Chito Vera rematch is likely his first title defense. It’ll be very interesting how long O’Malley can keep this belt in such a deep division, but UFC likely got their next mainstream superstar.”

UFC 292 Complete results

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via 2nd-round TKO (0:51)

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via UD (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via UD (30-x26 x2, 30-24)

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman — Decision (unanimous) 30-27 x3

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin — KO (elbows) Rd. 1, 1:43

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard — Submission (triangle) Rd. 2, 2:39

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson — Decision (unanimous) 30-27, 29-28 x2

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert — Decision (split) 29-28 x3, 28-29

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee — Decision (unanimous) 30-27 x2

Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz — Submission (guillotine) Rd. 1, 4:59

Preview

Tonight (August 19th) the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts will play host to UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley. Not one, but two UFC titles will be up for grabs this weekend! Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, is defending his throne against the ever-flashy Sean O’Malley in the main event. Be sure to check out our exclusive interview with O’Malley before he heads into battle. In the co-main, strawweight champion Weili Zhang will put her belt on the line against the heavy handed Amanda Lemos.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley headlines this weekend’s UFC 292 fight card | IMAGO/ZUMA Wire / xLouisxGrassex

Also on the UFC 292 PPV main card, the promotion’s #6 ranked bantamweight, Marlon Vera, will throw down with the #10 ranked, Pedro Munhoz. That one just might turn into a banger! Before that, surging welterweight contender, Ian Machado Garry, will meet short-notice opponent Neil Magny. Geoff Neil was supposed to be Garry’s original opponent, but recently withdrew from the match.

The UFC 292 prelims will see the return of former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, who will be taking on the previously ranked Brad Tavares. This is going to Weidman’s first Octagon appearance since that Anderson Silva karma came back around and he broke his leg against Uriah Hall. That horrific sight occurred at UFC 261 in 2021. I don’t know about you, but I will personally cringe at every single leg kick thrown.

Also on the prelims will be a match to see who is the unofficial best grappler in the UFC’s middleweight division. Competing for this dubious honor will be Gerald Meerschaert and Andre Petroski. Time and time again we have seen two ‘grapplers’ going heads up, just for them to end up in a striking match. I will laugh my ass off if these two do the same.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley takes place on August 19th at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The main event starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims go live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

PPV price and live streams

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, with the early prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Full UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley fight card

Main card

– Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight Title

– Weili Zhang vs. Amanda Lemos: Strawweight Title

– Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz: Bantamweight

– Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny: Welterweight

Prelims

– Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski: Middleweight

– Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares: Middleweight

– Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin: Middleweight

Early prelims

What comes after UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley?

The next event after UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley is UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Korean Zombie, and this event will happen on August 26th from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Headlining the card will be the UFC’s former featherweight champion, Max Holloway, taking on longtime fan fav ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. The co-main here will occur in the light heavyweight division when former title challenger, Anthony Smith, tangles with the #10 ranked 205-pounder, Ryan Spann.

