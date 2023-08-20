New champion! UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley full event results, video highlights

Sean O'Malley will get his first-ever major title shot at UFC 292 on Saturday night. | Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Update: Sean O’Malley has won the UFC title. Check out full UFC 292 event results and highlight videos below.

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley is set to go down tonight, presenting a pair of strong title matches along with another handful of bouts from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. We’ll have all the quick results and highlights for you in this piece.

Tonight will highlight title matches in the weight classes that are arguably the most stacked for the men and women in the promotion. In a bantamweight main event, current champion Aljamain Sterling will put his title on the line against flashy striker Sean O’Malley. And in the co-main event, UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili will look to stop the momentum of the action-heavy Amanda Lemos.

The biggest stage yet for the ‘Suga Show’

UFC 292 is the end of a long road towards a title shot for O’Malley. He first joined the UFC in 2017, becoming the first breakout star on the first season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Appearing four times from then until 2020, O’Malley improved his undefeated record to 12 wins until he suffered a finish loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

O’Malley quickly regained momentum with a trio of wins the following year. He put himself in a title shot position last fall, overcoming former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in a split decision.

With a title shot years in the making, O’Malley will try to dethrone a champion who has been on a roll over the past year. Sterling defended his UFC Bantamweight Championship for the third time in May, overcoming former two-division champion Henry Cejudo on scorecards. Less than three months after that fight, he’ll appear in Boston tonight in an attempt to keep the momentum going.

Zhang looks to continue second reign

In November of last year, Zhang Weili regained the throne at strawweight, dethroning Carla Esparza with a dominant performance that culminated with a second round stoppage. Now looking to defend her belt in the 115-pound division for the first time in this reign, she will take on rising talent Amanda Lemos in tonight’s co-main event.

Lemos has risen up the strawweight ranks in recent years, attaining numerous quick finishes along the way. She knocked off contender Marina Rodriguez late last year, putting her away in the third round of their bout with strikes.

Before UFC 292 heads to the pay-per-view portion tonight, the finale of their most recent The Ultimate Fighter season will take place on the prelims. In two matchups that see returning UFC talents matched up against each other, bantamweight finalists Cody Gibson and Brad Katona, plus lightweight talents Kurt Holobaugh and Austin Hubbard will square off.

UFC 292 results, highlights

Keep tabs on this page throughout the night for results and highlights from UFC 292. We’ll also be chatting in the comment section below throughout the night. Feel free to join in with your thoughts on the evening.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) (PPV)

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO (Punches) at 0:51 in Round 2: UFC Bantamweight Championship

Just a beautiful right hand from Sean O'Malley. A little reminiscent of Conor McGregor knocking out Jose Aldo #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/Smtp7NqDLC August 20, 2023

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship

Strawweight queen Zhang Weili delivered multiple highlights in her five-round fight against Amanda Lemos at #UFC292.



Check out the knockdown in round five! 💥🥊 #WMMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/DDMTS0eORY — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) August 20, 2023

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Ian Garry Vs Neil Magny’s legs



pic.twitter.com/9QEtDhjWbo — 🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 (@TheArtOfWar6) August 20, 2023

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Bautista wins a unanimous decision against Blackshear pic.twitter.com/FrXt4rqSLa — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 20, 2023

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET) (ESPN / ESPN+)

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

The comeback bout falls short for Chris Weidman against Brad Tavares, but there is nothing but mutual respect between the two fighters #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/XCBjxv8y9s August 20, 2023

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues knocks out Denis Tiuliulin in the 1st round with some vicious elbows#UFC292 pic.twitter.com/ebnAsSYUsb — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) August 20, 2023

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Kurt Holobaugh gets the submission to become the #TUF31 lightweight winner 👏 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/mTJPzIdhU3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2023

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

KARINE SILVA GOT THE TAP WITH ONE SECOND LEFT 🤯 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/voCA4taoZ1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2023

