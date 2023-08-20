UFC 292: Sean O’Malley TKOs Aljamain Sterling to take title – Results and play-by-play

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Louis Grasse

UFC 292 is live tonight! It’s time to see if ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley can add the ultimate feather to his cap–bantamweight gold. He’ll be facing reigning champion Aljamain Sterling in the main event. O’Malley is currently 16-1 with his most recent bout being against Petr Yan last October. He won via split-decision. Aljamain Sterling defended his belt a third time in May, besting Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo via split-decision.

Also on tonight’s card is another title bout in the co-main event spot. Zhang Weili will be defending her strawweight belt against Brazilian star Amanda Lemos. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is making his return to action tonight, as well.

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley fight preview.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley play-by-play

Round 1

Sean O’Malley eats a quick low kick from Sterling. Sterling catches him with a back kick to the gut. Low kick for Sterling lands. O’Malley launches a knee but Sterling deflected with his own knee. Teep kick for O’Malley. Crowd chanting “F—ck you Aljo!” Sterling just misses with two high kicks. O’Malley walking him down but not throwing yet. Long right just misses for O’Malley. Low kick for Aljo lands again. And again. Inside leg kick for Sterling. O’Malley feinting non-stop but throwing very little.

A minute left, the crowd is booing and nothing is happening. Aljo lands a glancing low kick. Not much on it. A high kick fails for Sterling. Sterling shoots but O’Malley defends. Aljo has him on the cage in the clinch landing shots as the horn sounds.

Round 2

Left high kick lands for Aljo. Sean throws a front kick but is off balance and ends up on his butt. He gets up but Aljo presses him against the cage and lands one. The two work their way back to the center and Aljo rushes in to land a shot, just misses as O’Malley catches him with a huge right, dropping him and then swarms him until Goddard waves it off. And New!

Official decision

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO at :51 of Round 2 : Bantamweight

UFC 292 Quick Results

Main card

– Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO at :51 of Round 2 : Bantamweight

– Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship

– Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

– Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

– Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Prelim card

– Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

– Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via TKO (elbows), round 1 (1:43): Middleweight

– Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), round 2 (2:39): TUF lightweight final

– Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27); TUF bantamweight final

Early prelims

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author