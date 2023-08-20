‘HOLY SH-T!’ – Pro fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s championship TKO of Sterling at UFC 292

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire: Sean O'Malley TKO'd Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s win at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley did it at UFC 292. Paired up against Aljamain Sterling, ‘Suga’ had a close first round against the former champion, but got the job done early in the second with a well-placed right hand and some ground and pound. On Twitter, though, many professional fighters questioned the stoppage.

Aljo 1-0 boring ass round August 20, 2023

Wrestling vs One Punch Power.



Good thing I had a little bit of both. #UFC292 — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) August 20, 2023

Wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2023

That was a dynamite in his hand!!!! Congrats #andnew #ufc292 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 20, 2023

HOLY SHIT!!! O’MALLEY DID IT IN ROUND 2 🤯🤯🤯 #ufc292 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) August 20, 2023

I dunno about that stoppage , what’s everyone think ? #ufc292 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

Very very pro ufc business stoppage in my opinion — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 20, 2023

Might not of changed anything. But I think the champ deserved to fight his way out a bit longer. #ufc292 August 20, 2023

The Sugar show goes on. #ufc293 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 20, 2023

Wow! The Suga show! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 20, 2023

Lol — Tito Ortiz (with the blue check) (@titoortiz) August 20, 2023

Very conscious, what timing. — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) August 20, 2023

The sugar show is all

gold baby congratz to @SugaSeanMMA — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 20, 2023

Our rematch have to happen sooner or later… — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) August 20, 2023

Woooow!! Crazy I saw that! #ufc292 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 20, 2023

Rule number one, don't throw back leg advancing punches vs a counter puncher. #ufc292 August 20, 2023

Dang. Big right hand from sugar. — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) August 20, 2023

UFC 292 quick results

Check out all UFC 292 results here!

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO (Punches) at 0:51 in Round 2: UFC Bantamweight Championship

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author