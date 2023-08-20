‘HOLY SH-T!’ – Pro fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s championship TKO of Sterling at UFC 292

Jump to
Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s win at UFC 292
Sean O’Malley did it at UFC 292. Paired up against Aljamain Sterling, ‘Suga’ had a close first round against the former champion, but got the job done early in the second with a well-placed right hand and some ground and pound. On Twitter, though, many professional fighters questioned the stoppage.
UFC 292 quick results
Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO (Punches) at 0:51 in Round 2: UFC Bantamweight Championship
Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship
Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight
Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight
Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight
Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight
Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight
Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals
Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals
Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight
Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight
Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight
