Subscribe
MMA News UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley UFC News
0

‘HOLY SH-T!’ – Pro fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s championship TKO of Sterling at UFC 292

Pro fighters praised Sean O'Malley win's over UFC 292, while some also questioned the stoppage.

By: Lucas Rezende | 12 hours ago
‘HOLY SH-T!’ – Pro fighters react to Sean O’Malley’s championship TKO of Sterling at UFC 292
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire: Sean O'Malley TKO'd Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s win at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley did it at UFC 292. Paired up against Aljamain Sterling, ‘Suga’ had a close first round against the former champion, but got the job done early in the second with a well-placed right hand and some ground and pound. On Twitter, though, many professional fighters questioned the stoppage.

UFC 292 quick results

Check out all UFC 292 results here!

Sean O’Malley def. Aljamain Sterling via TKO (Punches) at 0:51 in Round 2: UFC Bantamweight Championship

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 292 complete results: Sean O’Malley calls out Chito Vera after taking title
Sean O'Malley calls out Chito Vera after taking title
Eddie Mercado | August 20
‘Superstar’ Ian Garry claims he’s carrying UFC 292 ‘on my back’
UFC 292 has a secret star: I am carrying this card 'on my back'
Zane Simon | August 16
Read more stories