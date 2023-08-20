UFC 292: Pro fighters react to Zhang Weili’s masterful win over Lemos: ‘Total domination’

Jump to
UFC 292 got it’s first ‘And Still…’ of the night
Zhang Weili put on another champion performance at UFC 292. Though challenger Amanda Lemos was game in the early rounds, ‘Magnum’ adapted and turned it into a one-sided match in the later ones. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.
UFC 292 quick results
Check out all UFC 292 results here!
Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship
Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight
Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight
Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight
Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight
Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight
Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals
Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals
Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight
Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight
Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author