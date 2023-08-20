Subscribe
UFC 292: Pro fighters react to Zhang Weili’s masterful win over Lemos: ‘Total domination’

Pro fighters praised Weili Zhang's performance in her dominant win over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292.

By: Lucas Rezende | 13 hours ago
IMAGO/Sports Press Photo: Weili Zhang beat Amanda Lemos at UFC 292.

UFC 292 got it’s first ‘And Still…’ of the night

Zhang Weili put on another champion performance at UFC 292. Though challenger Amanda Lemos was game in the early rounds, ‘Magnum’ adapted and turned it into a one-sided match in the later ones. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

UFC 292 quick results

Check out all UFC 292 results here!

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

