UFC 292: Pro fighters react to Zhang Weili’s masterful win over Lemos: ‘Total domination’

IMAGO/Sports Press Photo: Weili Zhang beat Amanda Lemos at UFC 292.

UFC 292 got it’s first ‘And Still…’ of the night

Zhang Weili put on another champion performance at UFC 292. Though challenger Amanda Lemos was game in the early rounds, ‘Magnum’ adapted and turned it into a one-sided match in the later ones. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the co-main event.

I wouldn’t usually bet against welli zhang but this girl is a killer. I got Amanda Lemos #UFC292 August 20, 2023

Damn Weili is a freaking savage, her ground and pound is relentless! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023

Err… ok welli zhang reminding me never to go against her #UFC292 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

Mma corners need to consider throwing in the towel more often. Just sayin August 20, 2023

Zhang is strong. Her physicality is the difference. #UFC292 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) August 20, 2023

No quit in lemos — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 20, 2023

I hope Weili says “what’s up my brothers” like she practiced in embedded #UFC292 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 20, 2023

Aaaaaand still 🔥🔥 August 20, 2023

Respect to Lemos for battling hard, but the way Uber lopsided 50-43 Weili! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023

Total domination!! Zhang welli is a true savage ! I’m never betting against her 😆 #ufc292 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 20, 2023

UFC 292 quick results

Check out all UFC 292 results here!

Zhang Weili def. Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44 & 49-45): UFC Strawweight Championship

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

