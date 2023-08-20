‘That leg is gone’ – Pros react to Ian Garry’s vicious beatdown of Magny at UFC 292

IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE: Ian Garry defeated Neil Magny at UFC 292.

Pros react to Ian Garry’s win at UFC 292

Ian Garry continued to prove why he is one of the biggest welterweight prospects at UFC 292. Paired up against veteran Neil Magny, the Irishman used powerful leg kicks to brutalize his opponent and cruise all the way to a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, several high-level athletes were impressed by the victory.

Garry just tearing up that leg #UFC292 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 20, 2023

Magny looks lost out there right now!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

That leg is gone RIP August 20, 2023

Magny is just over matched… No answer for Garry at all! #UFC292 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) August 20, 2023

Chopping that leg like like a tree!!! I told y’all this kid was good!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

Really good performance by Garry but Magny not changing strategy as the fight goes on is driving me crazy. — Funky (@Benaskren) August 20, 2023

Leg kicks look like mines #UFC292 August 20, 2023

Garry vs Wonderboy is the right fight to make. #UFC292 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 20, 2023

Ian Garry with some great low kicks. Looked impressive 💯 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) August 20, 2023

No hespec — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) August 20, 2023

UFC 292 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 292 here!

Ian Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

