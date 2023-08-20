Subscribe
MMA News UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley UFC News
0

‘That leg is gone’ – Pros react to Ian Garry’s vicious beatdown of Magny at UFC 292

Pro fighters praised Ian Garry's dominant win over Neil Magny on tonight's UFC 292 card.

By: Lucas Rezende | 13 hours ago
‘That leg is gone’ – Pros react to Ian Garry’s vicious beatdown of Magny at UFC 292
IMAGO/ZUMA WIRE: Ian Garry defeated Neil Magny at UFC 292.

Pros react to Ian Garry’s win at UFC 292

Ian Garry continued to prove why he is one of the biggest welterweight prospects at UFC 292. Paired up against veteran Neil Magny, the Irishman used powerful leg kicks to brutalize his opponent and cruise all the way to a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, several high-level athletes were impressed by the victory.

UFC 292 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 292 here!

Ian Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight

Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 292 complete results: Sean O’Malley calls out Chito Vera after taking title
Sean O'Malley calls out Chito Vera after taking title
Eddie Mercado | August 20
‘Superstar’ Ian Garry claims he’s carrying UFC 292 ‘on my back’
UFC 292 has a secret star: I am carrying this card 'on my back'
Zane Simon | August 16
Read more stories