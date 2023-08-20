‘That leg is gone’ – Pros react to Ian Garry’s vicious beatdown of Magny at UFC 292

Jump to
Pros react to Ian Garry’s win at UFC 292
Ian Garry continued to prove why he is one of the biggest welterweight prospects at UFC 292. Paired up against veteran Neil Magny, the Irishman used powerful leg kicks to brutalize his opponent and cruise all the way to a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, several high-level athletes were impressed by the victory.
UFC 292 quick results
Check out everything that went down at UFC 292 here!
Ian Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26 & 30-24): Welterweight
Mario Bautista def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): Bantamweight
Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 29-28): Bantamweight
Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight
Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight
Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals
Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals
Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight
Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight
Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author