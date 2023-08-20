Breakout star! UFC 292: Ian Garry vs. Neil Magny results and play-by-play

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Matt Davies

The UFC 292 card is live tonight! It’s time to see if Ian Garry can defeat UFC welterweight veteran Neil Magny. The two have been engaged in a social media war already, so the stage has been set for an intense physical battle to settle things once and for all. Garry is currently undefeated and coming off an impressive TKO victory of Daniel Rodriguez. Magny boasts a 28-10 record and is coming off a win over Philip Rowe.

Also on tonight’s card is a pair of title fights in the main and co-main event spots. Aljamain Sterling will be defending his belt against Sean O’Malley in the headlining bout and Zhang Weili will be defending her strawweight belt against Brazilian star Amanda Lemos. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is making his return to action tonight, as well.

UFC 292: Ian Garry vs. Neil Magny

Ian Garry vs. Neil Magny play-by-play

Round 1

Ian Garry comes out with a quick low kick as Magny came in with a shot but Magny goes down. Garry low kicks again and takes Magny’s feet out from under him. Magny reaches with a left jab. Huge right lands for Garry and another low kick. Magny reaching and missing with a pawing jab. Garry with an oblique kick. Another low kick from Garry. Magny attempts the same but misses. Left lands for Garry as he pushes Neil up against the cage.

Magny trying to work his way off the fence but Garry is smothering him. Garry leveraged his weight to get Magny down but Neil quickly back to his feet. Another oblique lands for Garry. Another chopping leg kick takes Magny off his feet. Front kick to the face lands for Garry but is caught by Magny. Magny with two teeps that land. Clinch-up in the center as Magny lands a couple knees. Horn ends the round.

Round 2

Ian Garry lands a left jab to Magny’s face. Left lands for Magny. Another followed by a right low kick lands for Magny. Garry quickly evades a combo and sneaks in a low kick. Another low kick for Garry. Teep just misses for Magny. Low kick lands for Magny. Magny attempts a takedown but Garry stuffs it. Garry defending another takedown attempt. Magny has his leg vined through Garry’s and is working to get him down.

Garry manages to spin around and reverse, now with Magny pinned against the cage. Magny works his way off the cage. Garry lands a head kick that knocks out Magny’s mouthpiece. Low kick for Garry injures Magny’s left leg. Garry lands an insane flying knee to the body. Left lands for Garry, then a hard right. He’s going to town here. Garry with another low kick followed bny a 2-punch combo. High kick by Garry ends the round.

Round 3

Ian Garry lands a left-right combo, then another 3-punch combo that lands hard. Magny with a solid teep kick. Garry with another low kick that puts Magny down. Garry is using that left leg for target practice. Hard left lands for Garry. Magny way off balance now. Terrorizing that left leg is Garry. A hard combo puts Magny down. Magny scoots his way to center cage. Nasty body kick lands for Garry. Garry is landing combos and working the leg over.

Magny advancing but Garry punishing him for it with low kicks. Garry now the aggressor with Magny against the cage. Left to the body lands for Garry. Magny throws two failed kicks. Garry playing with his food now. Magny misses with a right hook. Oblique kick lands for Garry. Another chopping leg kick takes Magny off his feet. Garry goes to to town with a flurry of punches and a high kick. Magny goes down and Garry follows him down and is in side mount. Magny holding him clo9se to prevent the assault. Garry attempts a guillotine as the round ends.

Official decision

Ian Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26×2, 30-24) : welterweight

UFC 292 Quick Results

Main card

– Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight Title

– Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos: Strawweight Title

– Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz: Bantamweight

– Ian Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26×2, 30-24) : Welterweight

Prelim card

– Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Middleweight

– Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via TKO (elbows), round 1 (1:43): Middleweight

– Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle), round 2 (2:39): TUF lightweight final

– Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27); TUF bantamweight final

Early prelims

