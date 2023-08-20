Hitting the Links: MMA fighter arrested in Trump RICO case, Baumgardner gets popped, and Pickleball

IMAGO/USA TODAY/Rich Storry

Is the UFC shifting to a government contractor business model?

The UFC’s new aggressive model of sold shows is about to melt down the regulatory barriers for athletic commissions. (link)

Tim: Zach Arnold is back with another though-provoking and research based piece.

Anton: UFC has basically been doing this for international cards for a while now like UAE, Singapore, etc, but it’s interesting to see the strategy applied to the US as well.

MMA fighter indicted in Donald Trump RICO case

Former MMA fighter Willie “Monster” Floyd got indicted as part of the Donald Trump GA RICO case. (link)

Tim: Karim Zidan looked into one of the more unusual characters on the list of folks indicted alongside Donald Trump in Georgia.

Anton: Not surprised at how many MMA fighters were involved.

No more ‘games’ – Stephen Thompson sets ground rules for next opponents after UFC 291 fiasco

Stephen Thompson lays out his conditions for future opponents after a forgettable experience at UFC 291. (link)

Tim: Thompson can set as many rules as he wants, but it’s all rather pointless given how the game is run. Fighters, on their own, can not drive change in MMA or the UFC.

Head’s up UFC! Terence Crawford has a wrestling and submission game

Newly-crowned welterweight boxing champ Terence Crawford shows another side of his athletic capabilities. (link)

Tim: Bud will f–k you up in the ring or on the mat.

Anton: Missed opportunity. He could’ve been an MMA star and earned thousands!

UFC tries to erase Francis Ngannou and an old school star from history

The UFC falsely claimed that Tafon Nchukwi was the first Cameroonian fighter in UFC history, erasing Francis Ngannou and Thierry Sokoudjou. (link)

Tim: Petty.

Anton: Wow.

Anthony Joshua’s four best options for his next fight

Anthony Joshua notched a spectacular win over the weekend when he knocked out Robert Helenius. Here’s three of the best fights for him next. (link)

Tim: Blaine Henry’s back with another top breakdown on who the boxer of the moment might face next. I’d like to see the Deontay Wilder fight, obviously, but Blaine has some interesting alternatives here.

Pickleball vs BJJ: Fighting for mainstream popularity

How has pickleball gotten so darn popular and what can grappling learn from it? (link)

Tim: I still don’t know what pickleball is and at this point I’m too embarrassed to ask.

Anton: I love grappling, but the issue with BJJ compared to MMA and so many other sports, is that only people who train BJJ will likely want to tune in. And even then, it’s still really not a good spectator sport. Pickleball though, I will never understand.

New documents reveal UFC event fees collected by NSAC from past 7 years

How much money has the Nevada State Athletic Commission made from UFC event fees? As it turns out, ask and you shall receive. (link)

Tim: Trent Reinsmith is doing the hard work so you don’t have to. This week he’s been digging into the Nevada Commission and how much they rake in from the UFC.

Undisputed boxing champ Alycia Baumgardner denies steroid use after positive test

Alycia Baumgardner, the women’s WBC, IBO, WBO, IBF, and The Ring female super featherweight champ failed a drug test before her most recent fight. (link)

Tim: Time to pump the breaks on that Baumgardner vs. Serrano dream match-up.

Anton: Maybe she’s not lying and there’s a chance it’s from a tainted supplement? But with it being anabolic steroids, it’s really not a good look.

