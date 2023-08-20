Dana White says Ian Garry turned down by top contender already after UFC 292, reveals plans for Irish star

IMAGO / USA Today / Bob DeChiara

Outside the main event title change, Ian Garry was the biggest breakout star from UFC 292.

Garry put on an incredibly one sided beating against a longtime contender in Neil Magny, where he even got a rarely seen 30-24 scorecard. It was certainly a star-making performance, which made MMA fans excited to see what’s next for the undefeated 25-year-old fighter.

“Very very good win for him. He didn’t train for Magny… but he looked damn good,” Dana White said at the UFC 292 post-fight press conference.

White revealed that he has big plans for the Irish rising star, but it won’t involve a certain top contender, or a trip to his home country of Dublin next.

Dana White claims Wonderboy turned down Ian Garry fight

Just hours after the UFC 292 victory, the UFC President claimed that Stephen Thompson has already quickly declined a possible match up with Ian Machado Garry.

“Wonderboy turned the fight down tonight,” White claimed, saying he already spoke to Thompson immediately after Garry’s win. “Listen, we make fights man. That’s what we do.”

The former UFC welterweight title contender in Thompson is currently without an opponent after Michel Pereira missed weight at UFC 291.

Ian Machado Garry’s next fight? Dana White has the “blueprint”

It’s not going to be against Wonderboy, but White says Ian Garry’s next fight already has a date and location.

“I do want Ian to go to Dublin, just not next,” White said. “Madison Square Garden, that’s where he goes next. There’s a blueprint for this shit, and we got it.”

The MSG card in New York he mentioned is UFC 295, which happens on November 11. Perhaps that date could be the reason Stephen Thompson isn’t interested, as he was scheduled to compete late in July and could want to fight sooner.

Either way, it looks like UFC wants Ian Garry to be featured on a big card headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, and in a location with a huge Irish fanbase.

Ian Machado Garry improved to 13-0 after the win over Magny, and will likely enter the top 10 of the rankings soon after.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author