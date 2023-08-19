Subscribe
UFC 292: Pros react to Chris Weidman’s ‘nail biting’ loss to Brad Tavares: ‘What a warrior’

Pros praised Chis Weidman at UFC 292 despite his loss to Brad Tavares.

By: Lucas Rezende | 17 hours ago
UFC 292: Pros react to Chris Weidman’s ‘nail biting’ loss to Brad Tavares: ‘What a warrior’
IMAGO/ZUMA Wire: Chris Weidman lost to Brad Tavares at UFC 292.

Pros react to Chris Weidman’s loss at UFC 292

Chris Weidman’s return did go as expected at UFC 292. Though his right leg held its own against Brad Tavares, the Hawaiian’s kicks still managed to do enough damage to keep the former champion at bay, with some sturdy takedown defense to keep the match on the feet.

Nonetheless, professional fighters were still impressed with Weidman’s resilience and praised both men’s performances on Twitter.

Weidman complained about card placement

Before the event Weidman wasn’t happy with being on the prelim card.

“It’s kind of disrespectful, to be honest,” he said. “I’m not going to pretend like it’s not. To be out for two years with an injury. I broke my leg on the mats of the UFC on a pay-per-view, first card ever since COVID, first fully packed arena in Jacksonville … put my body on the line and they put me on a prelim? … That’s a bad idea.”

Weidman added that he’ll be using the placement as “motivation”.

“Alright, at first you disrespect me like that. What, you think I’m done? No, I’m here to make a statement.”

UFC 292 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 292 here!

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight

Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight

