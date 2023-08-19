UFC 292: Pros react to Chris Weidman’s ‘nail biting’ loss to Brad Tavares: ‘What a warrior’

Jump to
Pros react to Chris Weidman’s loss at UFC 292
Chris Weidman’s return did go as expected at UFC 292. Though his right leg held its own against Brad Tavares, the Hawaiian’s kicks still managed to do enough damage to keep the former champion at bay, with some sturdy takedown defense to keep the match on the feet.
Nonetheless, professional fighters were still impressed with Weidman’s resilience and praised both men’s performances on Twitter.
Weidman complained about card placement
Before the event Weidman wasn’t happy with being on the prelim card.
“It’s kind of disrespectful, to be honest,” he said. “I’m not going to pretend like it’s not. To be out for two years with an injury. I broke my leg on the mats of the UFC on a pay-per-view, first card ever since COVID, first fully packed arena in Jacksonville … put my body on the line and they put me on a prelim? … That’s a bad idea.”
Weidman added that he’ll be using the placement as “motivation”.
“Alright, at first you disrespect me like that. What, you think I’m done? No, I’m here to make a statement.”
UFC 292 quick results
Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Middleweight
Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via KO (elbow) at 1:43 in Round 1: Middleweight
Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 in Round 2: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Lightweight Finals
Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 30-27): The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Bantamweight Finals
Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28 Meerschaert, 29-28 Petroski & 29-28 Petroski): Middleweight
Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 & 30-27): Flyweight
Maryna Moroz via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 in Round 1: Flyweight
