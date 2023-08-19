Sammy Sasso, 3x All-American, Shot In Armed Robbery

IMAGO | USA TODAY by Rick Osentoski

Three time All-American Sammy Sasso, the 149 pounder out of Ohio State, has been shot on Friday night in an armed robbery attempt. The crime occurred around 8:30 PM on Friday and Sasso was sent to the hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition.

Sasso recovering after shooting, surgery

The story was first reported at Lehigh Valley Live.

According to reports, Sasso was shot in the stomach. When the authorities arrived, reportedly Sasso identified himself and mentioned he wrestled for Ohio State. He was airlifted to the hospital shortly after.

It was also reported that Sasso had surgery shortly after and is expected to make a full recovery and be able to wrestle again.

Ohio State University has not yet commented on the situation at the time of this writing.

Sammy Sasso: Ohio State Staple

Sammy Sasso was entering his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility and intended to move up to 157 for his last season. He has been a staple of the Ohio State locker room for the past four years.

He’s locked in three NCAA All-American honors in the past three years and made it to the NCAA finals in 2021 and 2023. He finished second in both of those years and led Ohio State to a fourth place team finish in 2023.

Sasso was expecting a big season. After being NCAA runner up in 2023 and hoped the new division would finally get him over the hump. He was also a runner up in 2021 for Ohio State.

Sasso has posted an impressive 114-13 career record at Ohio State. It will be unlikely for Sammy Sasso to wrestle this year and could kick his last year of eligibility to 2024.

Sasso is a staple of the Ohio State Buckeyes wrestling team. His recovery will be a hard road for Sasso. His family, team, and friends will be be behind him every step of the way.

Stay posted to Bloody Elbow for updates around Sammy Sasso and his injuries.

