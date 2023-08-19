Subscribe
PFL 8 Playoffs results and highlights: Larissa Pachecho scores 14 second TKO

Heavyweights and featherweights went at it at PFL 8 last night to try and earn a spot in the million dollar finals.

By: Tim Bissell | 1 day ago
PFL 8 Playoffs results and highlights: Larissa Pachecho scores 14 second TKO
Larissa Pacheco. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Christopher Trim

Preview

The PFL playoffs continue tonight with PFL 8. Tonight competitors will be hoping to book their places in the final matches for the heavyweight and women’s featherweight competitions and earn a shot at a cool million dollars.

The heavyweight bracket gives us Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene and Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman.

The featherweight bracket is highlighted by Larissa Pachecho taking on Olena Kolesnyk. Pacheco, who is very cool by the way, won the women’s lightweight championship in 2022, defeating the previously undefeated Kayla Harrison in the final. That bout was revenge for Harrison beating Pacheco in the 2019 lightweight final.

Vying for the second spot in the featherweight final will be Marina Mokhnatkina and Amber Leibrock.

See what happened below

PFL 8 results and highlights

Main card

  • – Renan Ferreira (11-3) 🇧🇷 def. Maurice Greene (11-9) 🇺🇸 via TKO (punches), round 1 (4:46); Heavyweight semi-final
  • – Larissa Pachecho (22-4) 🇧🇷 def. Olena Kolesnyk (9-6) 🇺🇦 via TKO (punches), round 1 (0:14); Featherweight semi-final
  • – Denis Goltsov (32-7) 🇷🇺 def. Jordan Heiderman (7-1) 🇺🇸 via submission (arm triangle), round 1 (4:16); Heavyweight semi-final
  • – Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) 🇷🇺 def. Amber Leibrock (7-6) 🇺🇸 via submission (armbar), round 1 (1:45); Featherweight semi-final

Prelims

Start time and date

PFL 8 goes down on Friday, August 18, 2023. The prelims begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and the main card goes live at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The prelims for this event will be broadcast on ESPN+. The main card is to be shown on ESPN+ and ESPN.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

Ways to watch ESPN+

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation®4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation®5
Android PhoneAndroid TVXBox One
Android TabletApple TVXBox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle ChromecastXfinity Flex
Fb Portal TouchCOX Contour 2Oculus Go
COX X1
Facebook Portal TV
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Roku TV
Roku Players
Panasonic Smart TV
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
Xfinity X1 TV Box
Xfinity X Class
Xfinity Flex
