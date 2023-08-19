PFL 8 Playoffs results and highlights: Larissa Pachecho scores 14 second TKO

Larissa Pacheco. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Christopher Trim

Preview

The PFL playoffs continue tonight with PFL 8. Tonight competitors will be hoping to book their places in the final matches for the heavyweight and women’s featherweight competitions and earn a shot at a cool million dollars.

The heavyweight bracket gives us Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene and Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman.

The featherweight bracket is highlighted by Larissa Pachecho taking on Olena Kolesnyk. Pacheco, who is very cool by the way, won the women’s lightweight championship in 2022, defeating the previously undefeated Kayla Harrison in the final. That bout was revenge for Harrison beating Pacheco in the 2019 lightweight final.

Vying for the second spot in the featherweight final will be Marina Mokhnatkina and Amber Leibrock.

PFL 8 results and highlights

Main card

– Renan Ferreira (11-3) 🇧🇷 def. Maurice Greene (11-9) 🇺🇸 via TKO (punches), round 1 (4:46); Heavyweight semi-final

– Larissa Pachecho (22-4) 🇧🇷 def. Olena Kolesnyk (9-6) 🇺🇦 via TKO (punches), round 1 (0:14); Featherweight semi-final

– Denis Goltsov (32-7) 🇷🇺 def. Jordan Heiderman (7-1) 🇺🇸 via submission (arm triangle), round 1 (4:16); Heavyweight semi-final

JUST 👏 LIKE 👏 THAT 👏



DENIS GOLTSOV IS HEADING TO THE #PFLWorldChampionship! pic.twitter.com/PTNom8Y1D5 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 19, 2023

– Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) 🇷🇺 def. Amber Leibrock (7-6) 🇺🇸 via submission (armbar), round 1 (1:45); Featherweight semi-final

– Nate Kelly (8-2) 🇮🇪 def. Damion Nelson (4-4) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision; Featherweight

Prelims

PFL 8 goes down on Friday, August 18, 2023. The prelims begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and the main card goes live at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The prelims for this event will be broadcast on ESPN+. The main card is to be shown on ESPN+ and ESPN.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

Ways to watch ESPN+

