KSW 85 Results & Highlights: LHW champ chokes challenger right out

KSW 85 featured some great action including the LHW champ choking out his challenger to keep the belt.

By: Tim Bissell | 21 hours ago
KSW 85 delivered a heck of a card. The headlining bout saw Salahdine Parnasse claim the undisputed featherweight title over Robert Ruchala. The co-main’s Ibragim Chuzhigaev choked out Bogdan Gnidko to retain his light heavyweight belt.

KSW 85 Results and Highlights

Main card

  • Salahdine Parnasse (18-1) 🇫🇷 def. Robert Ruchala (9-1) 🇵🇱 via TKO (kicks) retains KSW featherweight championship
  • – Ibragim Chuzhigaev (18-5) 🇹🇷 def. Bogdan Gnidko (10-1) 🇺🇦 via submission (arm triangle); Retains Chuzhiqaev’s KSW light heavyweight championship
  • Patryk Kaczmarczyk (10-2) 🇵🇱 def Danu Tarchila (6-2) 🇲🇩 via unanimous decision (29-28×3); Featherweight
  • Kamil Szkaradek (5-0) 🇵🇱 def. Patryk Surdyn (7-4) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
  • Marcin Krakowiak (13-4) 🇵🇱 def. Michal Pietrzak (10-7-1) via split decision 🇵🇱 ;Welterweight
  • Yasmin Guimaraes (5-2) 🇧🇷 def. Adrianna Kreft (6-0) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3); Flyweight
  • Kleber Silva (22-11) 🇧🇷def. Rafal Kijanczuk (12-7) 🇵🇱 via KO (punches + knee) 1st Round ; Catchweight (209 lbs)

Prelims

  • Wilson Varela (10-5) 🇧🇷 def. Lukasz Rajewski (12-9) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×2) 30-26); Catchweight (159 lbs)

Start time and date

KSW 85 takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The event is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.

Live streams

KSW 85 is available to stream on the KSW App or on www.KSWTV.com. as an online PPV (pay-per-view) event starting at PLN 40 | £ 9.99 EUR | $ 9.99 USD | 7.99 GBP.

