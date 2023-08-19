KSW 85 Results & Highlights: LHW champ chokes challenger right out

Jump to
KSW 85 delivered a heck of a card. The headlining bout saw Salahdine Parnasse claim the undisputed featherweight title over Robert Ruchala. The co-main’s Ibragim Chuzhigaev choked out Bogdan Gnidko to retain his light heavyweight belt.
KSW 85 Results and Highlights
Main card
- – Salahdine Parnasse (18-1) 🇫🇷 def. Robert Ruchala (9-1) 🇵🇱 via TKO (kicks) retains KSW featherweight championship
- – Ibragim Chuzhigaev (18-5) 🇹🇷 def. Bogdan Gnidko (10-1) 🇺🇦 via submission (arm triangle); Retains Chuzhiqaev’s KSW light heavyweight championship
- – Patryk Kaczmarczyk (10-2) 🇵🇱 def Danu Tarchila (6-2) 🇲🇩 via unanimous decision (29-28×3); Featherweight
- – Kamil Szkaradek (5-0) 🇵🇱 def. Patryk Surdyn (7-4) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Marcin Krakowiak (13-4) 🇵🇱 def. Michal Pietrzak (10-7-1) via split decision 🇵🇱 ;Welterweight
- – Yasmin Guimaraes (5-2) 🇧🇷 def. Adrianna Kreft (6-0) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3); Flyweight
- – Kleber Silva (22-11) 🇧🇷def. Rafal Kijanczuk (12-7) 🇵🇱 via KO (punches + knee) 1st Round ; Catchweight (209 lbs)
Prelims
- – Sandra Succar (2-0) 🇱🇧 def. Wiktoria Czyzewska (2-1) via TKO Round 3 🇵🇱; Flyweight
- – Wilson Varela (10-5) 🇧🇷 def. Lukasz Rajewski (12-9) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×2) 30-26); Catchweight (159 lbs)
Start time and date
KSW 85 takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The event is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.
Live streams
KSW 85 is available to stream on the KSW App or on www.KSWTV.com. as an online PPV (pay-per-view) event starting at PLN 40 | £ 9.99 EUR | $ 9.99 USD | 7.99 GBP.
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality combat sports coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author