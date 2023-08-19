KSW 85 Results & Highlights: LHW champ chokes challenger right out

KSW 85 delivered a heck of a card. The headlining bout saw Salahdine Parnasse claim the undisputed featherweight title over Robert Ruchala. The co-main’s Ibragim Chuzhigaev choked out Bogdan Gnidko to retain his light heavyweight belt.

KSW 85 Results and Highlights

Main card

– Salahdine Parnasse (18-1) 🇫🇷 def. Robert Ruchala (9-1) 🇵🇱 via TKO (kicks) retains KSW featherweight championship

It WAS. Soccer kick to the liver from Salahdine Parnasse. That was mean #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/xjXNgFZdUj August 19, 2023

I'm not sure how much to put on that knockdown since Parnasse was right back at it and mostly walked Ruchala down. Close round but lean Parnasse. #KSW85 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Ruchala changes levels and briefly sits down Parnasse with a right hook. Intense start to this one #KSW85 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

High pressure from Parnasse early. Ruchala can't get away from the fence #KSW85 August 19, 2023

– Ibragim Chuzhigaev (18-5) 🇹🇷 def. Bogdan Gnidko (10-1) 🇺🇦 via submission (arm triangle); Retains Chuzhiqaev’s KSW light heavyweight championship

SUBMISSION!!! 🤯🤯🤯



🇹🇷 Chuzhigaev 👑 hands Gnidko his first loss to retain his light heavyweight title!! xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/kBDfjOWEFJ — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 19, 2023

Was only a matter of time after that first round. Ibragim Chuzhigaev submits the one round wonder Bogdan Gnidko. And still KSW light-heavyweight champ #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/6hRRm9zvB7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

– Patryk Kaczmarczyk (10-2) 🇵🇱 def Danu Tarchila (6-2) 🇲🇩 via unanimous decision (29-28×3); Featherweight

– Kamil Szkaradek (5-0) 🇵🇱 def. Patryk Surdyn (7-4) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Marcin Krakowiak (13-4) 🇵🇱 def. Michal Pietrzak (10-7-1) via split decision 🇵🇱 ;Welterweight

Straight right! Krakowiak knocks Pietrzak to the canvas! 👊 XTB #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/2Bj3ZdroB1 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 19, 2023

– Yasmin Guimaraes (5-2) 🇧🇷 def. Adrianna Kreft (6-0) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3) ; Flyweight

; Flyweight – Kleber Silva (22-11) 🇧🇷def. Rafal Kijanczuk (12-7) 🇵🇱 via KO (punches + knee) 1st Round ; Catchweight (209 lbs)

First of all brutal KO by Kleber Silva. There was some talk about the knee being illegal but look at the final replay angle, both knees off the ground. Legal strike. Rightfully called a win for Silva. https://t.co/ohJBKTbSae — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Violent stuff from Kleber Silva. NOT an illegal knee imo. Neither of his knees were on the ground pic.twitter.com/cJfWM7XzOv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Prelims

– Sandra Succar (2-0) 🇱🇧 def. Wiktoria Czyzewska (2-1) via TKO Round 3 🇵🇱; Flyweight

What an upset! 🇱🇧 Sandra Succar wins her KSW debut with a TKO!! 🤯 xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/QwhKT0rZZZ August 19, 2023

– Wilson Varela (10-5) 🇧🇷 def. Lukasz Rajewski (12-9) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×2) 30-26); Catchweight (159 lbs)

Brincar com o oponente quando a vitória já está ganha: Você é CONTRA ou A FAVOR? 🤔



Curta o melhor do KSW com exclusividade na minha tela. Assine já e se garanta na torcida! (link na bio)#KSWnoCombate #KSW #MMA pic.twitter.com/h5yIxnsY3A — Combate (@combate) August 19, 2023

SALVO PELO GONGO! 😲



INACREDITÁÁÁVEL! 🔥



Curta o melhor do KSW com exclusividade na minha tela. Assine já e se garanta na torcida! (link na bio)#KSWnoCombate #KSW #MMA pic.twitter.com/9EoTjNvZCJ — Combate (@combate) August 19, 2023

Varela just clowning him now. He earned it imo, that was a beating. #KSW85 August 19, 2023

What a scrap. Rajewski had his moment with that wheel kick, but Varela is eating him alive now #KSW85 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Good opening round between Rajewski and Varela. Hard low kicks from both. Loving the body work from Varela, think he takes it 10-9. #KSW85 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

KSW 85 takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The event is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.

Live streams

KSW 85 is available to stream on the KSW App or on www.KSWTV.com. as an online PPV (pay-per-view) event starting at PLN 40 | £ 9.99 EUR | $ 9.99 USD | 7.99 GBP.

