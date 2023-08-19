KSW 85: Champ retains title with brutal liver kick to grounded foe

Preview & opening ceremony

KSW 85 was banger of a card out of Nowy Sacz, Poland. This edition of Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki featured France’s Slahdine Parnasse claim the undisputed KSW featherweight title bout over Poland’s Robert Ruchala, who was the interim champion.

Parnasse came into this one with a 17-1 record and a rep as maybe the best featherweight outside of the UFC. Ruchala was 9-0 and coming off a fifth round stoppage win over Lom-Ali Eskijew in March.

The co-main event is a KSW light heavyweight championship bout with champion Ibragim Chuzhgaev taking on challenger Bogdan Gnidko. This is a match-up of Russia vs. Ukraine (kinda). Chuzhgaev was born in Moscow, but has trained out of Grozny, Chechnya within the Ramzan Kadyrov owned gyms and promotions there. However, he now fights under the flag of Turkey.

Highlights and Results

It WAS. Soccer kick to the liver from Salahdine Parnasse. That was mean #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/xjXNgFZdUj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

SUBMISSION!!! 🤯🤯🤯



🇹🇷 Chuzhigaev 👑 hands Gnidko his first loss to retain his light heavyweight title!! xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/kBDfjOWEFJ — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 19, 2023

Was only a matter of time after that first round. Ibragim Chuzhigaev submits the one round wonder Bogdan Gnidko. And still KSW light-heavyweight champ #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/6hRRm9zvB7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

🔊 Sound On



What a reception for the hometown hero 🇵🇱 Kamil Szkaradek! xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/MVDQWq3No8 August 19, 2023

First of all brutal KO by Kleber Silva. There was some talk about the knee being illegal but look at the final replay angle, both knees off the ground. Legal strike. Rightfully called a win for Silva. https://t.co/ohJBKTbSae — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Brazilian call of the Kleber Silva KO is predictably great pic.twitter.com/UUpdc5LGZU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Straight right! Krakowiak knocks Pietrzak to the canvas! 👊 XTB #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/2Bj3ZdroB1 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 19, 2023

Powerful 💪 performance! 🇧🇷 Yasmin Guimarães now moves to 6⃣-1⃣!! xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/Ro1Tb6KJKC — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 19, 2023

Only 1⃣9⃣ and making her second walk to the KSW cage!



🇵🇱 Wiktoria Czyżewska!! xtb #KSW85 pic.twitter.com/A6O1wu2o3X — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 19, 2023

KSW 85 Complete Results

Main card

Salahdine Parnasse (18-1) 🇫🇷 def. Robert Ruchala (9-1) 🇵🇱 via TKO (body kicks) ; retained KSW featherweight championship

; retained KSW featherweight championship – Ibragim Chuzhigaev (18-5) 🇹🇷 def. Bogdan Gnidko (10-1) 🇺🇦 via submission (arm triangle) Rd 2; retained KSW light heavyweight championship

retained KSW light heavyweight championship – Patryk Kaczmarczyk (10-2) 🇵🇱 def Danu Tarchila (6-2) 🇲🇩 via unanimous decision (29-28×3);

– Kamil Szkaradek (5-0) 🇵🇱 def. Patryk Surdyn (7-4) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3) ; Bantamweight

; Bantamweight – Marcin Krakowiak (13-4) 🇵🇱 def. Michal Pietrzak (10-7-1) via split decision 🇵🇱 ;Welterweight; Welterweight

;Welterweight; Welterweight – Yasmin Guimaraes (5-2) 🇧🇷 def. Adrianna Kreft (6-0) 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-27×3) ; Flyweight

; Flyweight – Kleber Silva (22-11) 🇧🇷def. Rafal Kijanczuk (12-7) 🇵🇱 via KO (punches + knee) 1st Round ; Catchweight (209 lbs)

Prelims

– Sandra Succar (1-0) 🇱🇧 vs. Wiktoria Czyzewska (2-0) 🇵🇱; Flyweight

– Wilson Varela (9-5) 🇧🇷 vs. Lukasz Rajewski (12-8) 🇵🇱; Catchweight (159 lbs)

KSW 85 takes place on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The event is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for KSW 85 at the Amfiteatr Park Strzelecki in Nowy Sacz, Poland are available here.

Live streams

KSW 85 is available to stream on the KSW App or on www.KSWTV.com. as an online PPV (pay-per-view) event starting at PLN 40 | £ 9.99 EUR | $ 9.99 USD | 7.99 GBP.

