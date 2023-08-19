GLORY 87 Results & Highlights: Heavyweight tournament winner crowned

Jump to
GLORY 87 is live! The fight card tonight delivers a GLORY lightweight title fight between champion Tyjani Beztati and Kaito Ono and a four man one night heavyweight tournament to decide an entrant to the forthcoming GLORY heavyweight grand-prix. You can follow all the action here on Bloody Elbow!
Heavyweight tournament bracket
GLORY 87 Results and Highlights
– Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Uku Jürjendal 🇪🇪 by unanimous decision (30-27×5) Rajabzadeh wins Glory Heavyweight tournament
Tyjani Beztati 🇲🇦 def. Kaito Ono 🇯🇵 by unanimous decision (50-45×5)
Michael Boapeah 🇬🇭 def. Sergej Braun 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28)
Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 def. Cihad Akipa 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28)
Jan Kaffa 🇳🇱 def. Mohamed el Hammouti 🇲🇦 via split decision (29-28×4, 28-29)
Uku Jurjendal 🇪🇪 def. Martin Terpstra 🇳🇱 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 1, 2:23;
– Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Mohamed Amine 🇲🇦 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 2, 2:59
Imad Hadar 🇲🇦 def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26×4)
Nichola Filipovic 🇷🇸 def. Cristian Ristea 🇷🇴 via split decision (30-27, 29-28×3, 28-29)
- – Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Uku Jürjendal 🇪🇪 by unanimous decision (30-27×5) Rajabzadeh wins Glory Heavyweight tournament
- – Tyjani Beztati 🇲🇦 def. Kaito Ono 🇯🇵 by unanimous decision (50-45×5); For Beztati’s Glory lightweight championship
- – Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 def. Cihad Akipa 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28) Welterweight
- – Michael Boapeah 🇬🇭 def. Sergej Braun 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28) Middleweight
- – Jan Kaffa 🇳🇱 def. Mohamed el Hammouti 🇲🇦 via split decision (29-28×4, 28-29); Featherweight
- – Uku Jurjendal 🇪🇪 def. Martin Terpstra 🇳🇱 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 1, 2:23; Heavyweight tournament semi-final
- – Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Mohamed Amine 🇲🇦 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 2, 2:59 Heavyweight tournament semi-final
- – Imad Hadar 🇲🇦 def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26×4); Middleweight
- – Nichola Filipovic 🇷🇸 def. Cristian Ristea 🇷🇴 via split decision (30-27, 29-28×3, 28-29); Heavyweight tournament reserve
Start time and date
GLORY 87 took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event began at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.
Live streams
US, UK and Australian viewers can purchase and watch this event through the GLORY FIGHT! app for $10.99. Viewers in Canada can see the event on The Fight Network. For other territories check out the following page.
The prelims will air for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below.
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality combat sports coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author