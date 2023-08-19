Subscribe
GLORY GLORY 87 Kickboxing
0

GLORY 87 Results & Highlights: Heavyweight tournament winner crowned

GLORY 87 is live with a banger of a fight card. Check out our live streaming results and highlights so you don't miss any of the action.

By: Tim Bissell | 22 hours ago
GLORY 87 Results & Highlights: Heavyweight tournament winner crowned

GLORY 87 is live! The fight card tonight delivers a GLORY lightweight title fight between champion Tyjani Beztati and Kaito Ono and a four man one night heavyweight tournament to decide an entrant to the forthcoming GLORY heavyweight grand-prix. You can follow all the action here on Bloody Elbow!

Heavyweight tournament bracket

GLORY 87 Results and Highlights

Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Uku Jürjendal 🇪🇪 by unanimous decision (30-27×5) Rajabzadeh wins Glory Heavyweight tournament

Tyjani Beztati 🇲🇦 def. Kaito Ono 🇯🇵 by unanimous decision (50-45×5)

Michael Boapeah 🇬🇭 def. Sergej Braun 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28)

Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 def. Cihad Akipa 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28)

Jan Kaffa 🇳🇱 def. Mohamed el Hammouti 🇲🇦 via  split decision (29-28×4, 28-29)

Uku Jurjendal 🇪🇪 def. Martin Terpstra 🇳🇱 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 1, 2:23;

Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Mohamed Amine 🇲🇦 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 2, 2:59

Imad Hadar 🇲🇦 def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26×4)

Nichola Filipovic 🇷🇸 def. Cristian Ristea 🇷🇴 via split decision (30-27, 29-28×3, 28-29)

  • Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Uku Jürjendal 🇪🇪 by unanimous decision (30-27×5) Rajabzadeh wins Glory Heavyweight tournament
  • Tyjani Beztati 🇲🇦 def. Kaito Ono 🇯🇵 by unanimous decision (50-45×5); For Beztati’s Glory lightweight championship
  • Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 def. Cihad Akipa 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28) Welterweight
  • Michael Boapeah 🇬🇭 def. Sergej Braun 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28) Middleweight
  • Jan Kaffa 🇳🇱 def. Mohamed el Hammouti 🇲🇦 via  split decision (29-28×4, 28-29); Featherweight
  • – Uku Jurjendal 🇪🇪 def. Martin Terpstra 🇳🇱 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 1, 2:23; Heavyweight tournament semi-final
  • – Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Mohamed Amine 🇲🇦 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 2, 2:59 Heavyweight tournament semi-final
  • Imad Hadar 🇲🇦 def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26×4); Middleweight
  • Nichola Filipovic 🇷🇸 def. Cristian Ristea 🇷🇴 via split decision (30-27, 29-28×3, 28-29); Heavyweight tournament reserve

Start time and date

GLORY 87 took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event began at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.

Live streams

US, UK and Australian viewers can purchase and watch this event through the GLORY FIGHT! app for $10.99. Viewers in Canada can see the event on The Fight Network. For other territories check out the following page.

The prelims will air for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality combat sports coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
GLORY 87 Results: Lightweight champ fends off hyped challenger
GLORY 87: Fight card, start time, live streams
Tim Bissell | August 19
Reug Reug beats Buchecha in slopfest for the ages! ONE Fight Night 13 Results and Highlights
Reug Reug beats Buchecha! ONE fight Night 13 results and highlights
Tim Bissell | August 5
Report: Lethwei legend executed by Myanmar regime
Lethwei legend Too Too killed by Myanmar regime
Tim Bissell | July 18
Read more stories