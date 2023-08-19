GLORY 87 Results & Highlights: Heavyweight tournament winner crowned

GLORY 87 is live! The fight card tonight delivers a GLORY lightweight title fight between champion Tyjani Beztati and Kaito Ono and a four man one night heavyweight tournament to decide an entrant to the forthcoming GLORY heavyweight grand-prix. You can follow all the action here on Bloody Elbow!

Heavyweight tournament bracket

GLORY 87 Results and Highlights

– Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Uku Jürjendal 🇪🇪 by unanimous decision (30-27×5) Rajabzadeh wins Glory Heavyweight tournament

Bahram Rajabzadeh wins the #GLORY87 Heavyweight Tournament and earns a spot in the GLORY Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/iuQfbtsNBY — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) August 19, 2023

Tyjani Beztati 🇲🇦 def. Kaito Ono 🇯🇵 by unanimous decision (50-45×5)

No sweat for Bezatati. Kaito's performance aside, this was a phenomenal win for his resume. I hope we get to see this more evolved version against the elite at 70kg again some day. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Really disappointing from Kaito, he can't expect to win this way. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 19, 2023

Michael Boapeah 🇬🇭 def. Sergej Braun 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28)

Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 def. Cihad Akipa 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28)

Jan Kaffa 🇳🇱 def. Mohamed el Hammouti 🇲🇦 via split decision (29-28×4, 28-29)

Uku Jurjendal 🇪🇪 def. Martin Terpstra 🇳🇱 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 1, 2:23;

– Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Mohamed Amine 🇲🇦 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 2, 2:59

Bahram Rajabzadeh ADVANCES!



He scores a second-round KO in the semis of the #GLORY87 Four-Man Heavyweight Tournament! pic.twitter.com/uvo85MHU6I — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) August 19, 2023

Imad Hadar 🇲🇦 def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26×4)

Welcome back to the show, Imad Hadar! He earns a decisive decision victory to close the #GLORY87 prelims. pic.twitter.com/mCbeyCdXJ0 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) August 19, 2023

A high-kick from Imad Hadar opens up Muszynski 😳 #GLORY87 pic.twitter.com/BMsDPr475v — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) August 19, 2023

Nichola Filipovic 🇷🇸 def. Cristian Ristea 🇷🇴 via split decision (30-27, 29-28×3, 28-29)

An absolute war to kick off #GLORY87 🔥 Nikola Filipovic takes home the decision victory! pic.twitter.com/Ycdw8IUTtG August 19, 2023

GLORY 87 took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event began at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.

Live streams

US, UK and Australian viewers can purchase and watch this event through the GLORY FIGHT! app for $10.99. Viewers in Canada can see the event on The Fight Network. For other territories check out the following page.

The prelims will air for free on YouTube. You can watch that stream below.

