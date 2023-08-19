GLORY 87 Results: Lightweight champ fends off hyped challenger

Preview

GLORY 87 went down in Rotterdam tonight with a lightweight championship bout and a four-man one-night heavyweight tournament. The title fight will see champion Tyjani Beztati, of Morocco, meet Japan’s Kaito Ono. Beztati is a longtime GLORY vet with 14 wins in the promotion. He won the title with a win over Elvis Gashi in 2021. He’s defended the belt three times with a KO over Josh Jauncey, a decision versus Stoyan Koprivlenski and a front kick KO over Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (see that KO below).

Kaito Ono is just 1-0 in GLORY with a split decision win over Koprivlenski in 2022. He is both the RISE lightweight and SHOOT BOXING super welterweight champion and he hasn’t lost since 2020.

The four man tournament will have the winner entered into the highly anticipated GLORY heavyweight grand prix. The four men vying for that opportunity are Uku Jurjendal , Martin Terpstra , Bahram Rajabzadeh and Mohamed Amine .

GLORY 87 Fight card and results

– Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Uku Jürjendal 🇪🇪 by unanimous decision (30-27×5) Rajabzadeh wins Glory Heavyweight tournament

– Tyjani Beztati 🇲🇦 def. Kaito Ono 🇯🇵 by unanimous decision (50-45×5); Beztati retains the Glory lightweight championship

Beztati retains the Glory lightweight championship – Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 def. Cihad Akipa 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28) ; Welterweight

; Welterweight – Michael Boapeah 🇬🇭 def. Sergej Braun 🇩🇪 via unanimous decision (30-27×4, 29-28) ; Middleweight

; Middleweight – Jan Kaffa 🇳🇱 def. Mohamed el Hammouti 🇲🇦 via split decision (29-28×4, 28-29) ; Featherweight

; Featherweight – Uku Jurjendal 🇪🇪 def. Martin Terpstra 🇳🇱 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 1, 2:23; Heavyweight tournament semi-final

Heavyweight tournament semi-final – Bahram Rajabzadeh 🇦🇿 def. Mohamed Amine 🇲🇦 via TKO (two knockdown rule), Round 2, 2:59 ; Heavyweight tournament semi-final

; Heavyweight tournament semi-final – I Imad Hadar 🇲🇦 def. Maksymilian Bratkowicz 🇵🇱 via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26×4)

– Nichola Filipovic 🇷🇸 def. Cristian Ristea 🇷🇴 via split decision (30-27, 29-28×3, 28-29)

GLORY 87 took place on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event began at 8 p.m. local time, which is 2 p.m. ET.

