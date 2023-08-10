WNO 19: Meregali vs Duarte live stream, results, video, start time for tonight’s BJJ card

Who’s Number One’s latest offering in WNO 19 is stacked with BJJ stars, and should bring a lot of entertaining grappling action tonight.

WNO 19 features several BJJ stars and two title bouts

Headlining the event is Nicholas Meregali, who is arguably the best in the gi right now, as he continues his recent transition to no gi competition. He will take on Kaynan Duarte, who is a decorated world champion in both gi and no gi, and the most recent ADCC champion at 99 kg.

The pair have split four gi matches against each other in the past, but this will be their first in no gi, where Duarte will have more experience and accolades being a two-time ADCC champ. With Meregali coming from the stable with John Danaher and Gordon Ryan, this match also marks another clash between New Wave and the Andre Galvao coached Atos team.

The stacked BJJ event also features two WNO championship bouts, with top female no gi grappler Ffion Davies defending her title against Jasmine Rocha, and Dante Leon taking on Ethan Crelinsten for the vacant WNO lightweight title.

Also on the card are exciting BJJ stars such as Nicky Ryan, Andrew Tackett and Felipe Pena, all competing in separate matches.

WNO 19 weigh-in results

WNO 19: How to watch, start time, live stream

WNO 19 main card will be streamed live on FloGrappling. The event will start at 8 a.m. ET, with prelims being free on the live stream below:

Full WNO 19 results and video highlights

Main card:

Nicholas Meregali vs Kaynan Duarte | Heavyweight

Ffion Davies vs. Jasmine Rocha | Flyweight title

Dante Leon def. Ethan Crelinsten via head and arm choke from back | Lightweight title

Felipe Pena def. Haisam Rida via rear naked choke (9:21) | Heavyweight

Nicky Ryan def. Rene Sousa by unanimous decision | Welterweight

Andrew Tackett def. Troy Russell by rear naked choke (1:53) | Welterweight

Prelims:

Oliver Taza def. Sebastian Rodriguez via unanimous decision | Middleweight

Carlos Henrique def. Ben Eddy via unanimous decision | Featherweight

Helena Crevar def. Healy Dayan via heel hook | Featherweight

Achilles Rocha def. JB Bechtloff via Toehold | Middleweight

