GWOAT challenges Jake Paul to intergender boxing match

Jake Paul has plenty of suitors for his next opponent. One of the more surprising call outs comes from an elite boxer who also fights in the PFL.

By: Tim Bissell | 17 hours ago

Jake Paul is coming off a ho-hum unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz this past weekend. The damp squib of a fight saw Paul outwork Diaz, who was clearly focused on securing his bag this week and not the W in his pro boxing debut.

The win for Paul restores his bragging rights, which were damaged when Tommy Fury showed us all that Paul, while a great showman, is not a very good boxer (at least when he’s not paired against MMA fighters who have never competed in the sport before).

Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0029
Jake Paul. IMAGO/USA TODAY

A loss to Diaz would have likely spelled the end of Paul’s ability to sell PPVs and would have probably meant retirement for ‘The Problem Child’. But as it stands now, he has at least one more golden egg to lay.

Claressa Shields wants in on the Jake Paul gravy train

Self-proclaimed GWOAT Claressa Shields has called out Jake Paul (not for the first time) and promised to beat Paul should they ever square off.

“Facts remain, I’ll get [Jake Paul], too,” wrote Shields on Twitter (X?) before adding that Paul’s display against Diaz was “mediocre”.

The feud between Shields and Paul is at least two years old. Let’s break it down.

In October 2021, when Paul’s star was just starting to rise in combat sports, Shields said she would “embarrass” the influencer if they ever fought.

At this time Shields also bristled at the suggestion that she, an undisputed champ, could appear on a Paul undercard and said it was insulting to suggest such a thing. Don’t tell this to Amanda Serrano, by the way.

After these comments Shields lost in her second ever MMA fight, a split decision to Abigail Montes at PFL 10 in 2021.

Immediately after that loss Paul, tweeted (X’d ?) out “the fake always get exposed“.

Shields responded to challenging Paul to a $100,000 sparring match (something UFC President Dana White would have loved to see).

What’s the chance this actually happens?

I mean, there’s no way, right?

But… this is combat sports. So never say never.

Despite this being the Wild West of athletic entertainment, it feels very unlikely that the stakeholders who back Paul would go in on an inter-gender fight. The optics of such a spectacle feel too icky for us, even in 2023 when it feels like popular culture, and the poor planet, are circling the toilet bowl.

Jake Paul vs. Claressa Shields would certainly draw lots of eye-balls, maybe an unprecedented amount, but I still doubt that’s enough to make anyone (other than Shields excited for the prospect).

This isn’t the first time Shields has looked to take on a male competitor.

Recently she called out former WBA welterweight champ Keith Thurman… who actually accepted a fight (for charity).

A lot of this chatter came after video of Shields “busting up men in sparring” hit YouTube.

Yeah, no way Paul wants any of that.

Bloody Elbow offers quality coverage of major boxing main events for the MMA fan who appreciates the sweet science and likes to keep up here in the community.

