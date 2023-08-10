EFC 106: Results stream

Preview

EFC 106 is live this Thursday with an EFC light heavyweight title fight in the main event. Extreme Fighting Championship, Africa’s premier MMA promotion, has developed current UFC talents like Dricus Du Plessis (former welterweight and middleweight champ), Cameroon Saaiman (former bantamweight champ), Manon Fiorot (former flyweight champ) and Themba Gorimbo (former welterweight champ). The promotion was also home to UFC vets like Don Madge, Gareth McLellan, Dalcha Lungiambula and Ruan Potts.

A host of young fighters will be looking to pick up wins and further their developments this week, with hopes on landing in the UFC one day like those who have come before.

This event takes place at the EFC Performance Institute in Sandton, South Africa. In the main event JC Lamprecht will meet fellow South African Mzwandile Hlongwa for the vacant EFC light heavyweight championship. The title was vacated after champion Simon Biyong signed with Bellator in 2020.

Lamprecht is 4-2 with an entire career spent in Extreme Fighting Championship. One of his losses was to Du Plessis in 2013. Lamprecht and DDP are now teammates and the UFC title contender claims Lamprecht is one of his toughest ever opponents. KO artist Hlongwa is 6-3 with time spent between EFC and BRAVE CF. While in BRAVE he took a submission loss to a 4-0 Khamzat Chimaev.

EFC 106 preview.

EFC 106 Fight card

Main card

Prelims

This event goes down on Thursday, August 8, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

Tickets

You can buy tickets to watch this event at the EFC Performance Institute in Sandton, South Africa here.

Live Stream

EFC 106 can be streamed on EFC Worldwide TV. The event can be viewed live and on demand via a subscription. Subscriptions cost $19.99 a month, $59.99 for six months and $89.99 for a year.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author