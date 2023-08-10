BKFC 48: Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez live results stream, video highlights

It’s time to see if Bryce Hall can fight! The wildly popular TikTok’er appeared on a celebrity boxing show opposite another neophyte, but this is his first fight against someone actually does this kind of thing. At BKFC 48 he faces Gee Perez, who has a handful of BKFC wins under his belt.

Headlining this card is UFC vet, and former TUF winner, John Dodson taking on JR Ridge for the vacant BKFC flyweight title.

Follow along below for all the results and highlights from BKFC 48.

Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez: Live results and highlights

Main card

Prelim card

BKFC 48, featuring Bryce Hall, is scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2023. The prelim card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and the main card is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Live streams

BKFC 48 will be the promotion’s debut on the streaming platform Fubo.tv. Fubo subscriptions range from $79.99 to $99.99 a month. This BKFC event is airing for free on Fubo, so you don’t need a subscription to view. You just need to go to fubosportsnetwork.com for the stream.

The prelims will be airing free on YouTube, which you can see below.

Join us on Substack!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality BKFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author