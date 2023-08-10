Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius: Fight card, start time, price and live streams

Preview

Anthony Joshua returns to action on Saturday night facing an opponent coming in on around seven days notice. The British former Olympic champ and multiple heavyweight world title holder was supposed to be fighting Jermaine Franklin. However, a VADA test ruled Franklin out of contention.

Stepping in to replace Franklin is Robert Helenius. The tall Nordic ‘Viking’ is most noticeable for being one punch KO’d by Deontay Wilder last year.

Joshua is coming into this fight off a win over Dillian Whyte. That victory comes after his back-to-back to defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

Also on the card is veteran heavyweight Derek Chisora, who lost to Tyson Fury last time out. He faces Gerald Washington.

The card also features Campbell Hatton, son of popular British fighter Ricky Hatton. The younger Hatton is currently 12-0 (5 KOs). He’s scheduled to face Tom Ansell, who is 10-4 (1 KO).

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius Fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks expected to take place at 5 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets to watch this fight at the O2 Arena in London, England are available here.

Live streams

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius will air on DAZN. Initially, when Jermaine Franklin was still Joshua’s opponent, this event was offered as a PPV product on DAZN. However, the event is now scheduled to air on regular DAZN, requiring only a DAZN subscription to view.

