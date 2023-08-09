Did Dana White leave the Octagon door open for Nate Diaz’ UFC return?

UFC boss Dana White proud of Nate Diaz performance vs. Jake Paul

Dana White spoke to assembled reporters following Tuesday’s taping of Dana White’s Contender Series Tuesday and MMA Junkie documented what he said about Nate Diaz.

“For a kid pushing 40 years old fighting a guy four weight classes bigger than him in boxing and two in MMA and going the distance at his age against a 20-f*cking-something-year-old kid, so far, he’s fared the best,” White said at the UFC Apex. “He looked good. I’m happy for him.”

When Junkie asked about a potential Diaz UFC return, White didn’t make any promises but had nice things to say about Nate.

“We feel the same way about Nate. We always have,” White said. “I always joke around about dealing with the Diaz Brothers. These two, you see it now. They’re two iconic fighters that 20 years from now everybody will remember and talk about. This will always be Nate’s house. Nate grew up here. He came up on ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ He fought some of the biggest fights ever here. We love the kid. I don’t know about fighting in the future, but this is always going to be his house. We’ll see.”

Nate Diaz has lots of options following huge Jake Paul payday

As Bloody Elbow’s John Nash reported over the weekend, Nate made out very well in his pro boxing debut.

“Diaz will surely be looking at what is easily the highest payday of his career, dwarfing the slightly more than $4 million he supposedly earned in his rematch with Conor Mcgregor.

“Depending on how well it sells on pay-per-view it could also possibly match or eclipse his entire career’s earnings in MMA (between $15 million to $20 million according to my estimation.)”

Jake Paul offered Nate $10M for MMA bout in PFL

Jake Paul repeated his $10 million dollar offer to rematch Nate Diaz in MMA.

“I want to run it back in MMA,” Paul said after the victory. “Yeah, I want 10 million dollars, PFL, that’s the offer. I won one, now it’s your chance in your home territory, MMA. Let’s do it.”

“Let’s do it,” Diaz responded, before laying out a condition. “We’ll have to co-promote with Real Fight Inc. and we’ll do that.

“But I got a single leg in the first and a choke in the 9th, so I already won that battle,” Diaz joked.

Nate’s brother Nick has some ideas of his own

Nate’s older brother Nick is interested in getting in on the celebrity boxing action.

“I think [Nate] needed a little more work,” Nick Diaz said, on the PPV broadcast (transcript via MMA Fighting). “But let’s cut to the chase, I’m a lot better than both of these guys [Jake & Logan Paul] that are out there. I’d love to entertain the idea of moving on in on whoever they’ve got for me. So if they want to do Round 2 [against Jake], if [Nate] ain’t going to do it, I’ll take it. [Jake’s] got an older brother too, so don’t forget about the one and only.”

“Of course [it motivates me],” Diaz added. “That’s why I try to stay away from the fight game in general, because I’m all the way in. It’s all or nothing. I’m never one foot in, one foot out. But me coming here today, I just feel that I have a little bit of an opportunity to open up a little bit of a window. If that’s what it is, then just let it be known: I’m still motivated as ever, and I’m a harder worker and better fighter than anybody that’s out here in this right now in this day and age.”

