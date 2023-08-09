BKFC 48: Bryce Hall vs Gee Perez: Fight card, start time, live streams

Preview

Bryce Hall is fighting in BKFC on Friday night. The 23-year-old influencer with 24 million subscribers on TikTok has never fought in bare knuckle boxing before, but did star in the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing card from 2021. He’ll be fighting Gee Perez, who is 3-0 in BKFC.

The main event on the card is UFC vet John Dodson taking on JR Ridge for the vacant BKFC flyweight title. After leaving the UFC in 2020, Dodson has fought in XMMA, RIZIN and BKFC (and gone 5-1 across those promotions). He’s 2-0 in BKFC with wins over Ryan Benoit and Jarod Grant. Ridge is 3-1 in BKFC and beat Chance Wilson last time out.

BKFC 48: Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez Full fight card

Main card

Prelim card

BKFC 48, featuring Bryce Hall, is scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2023. The prelim card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and the main card is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Tickets for this event at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM can be purchased here.

Live streams

BKFC 48 will be the promotion’s debut on the streaming platform Fubo.tv. Fubo subscriptions range from $79.99 to $99.99 a month. This BKFC event is airing for free on Fubo, so you don’t need a subscription to view. You just need to go to fubosportsnetwork.com for the stream.

The prelims will be airing free on YouTube, which you can see below.

