UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos fight card, start time, live stream

It’s tiiiiiiime (Bruce Buffer voice) to venture back to the uninspiring APEX facility in Las Vegas this Saturday (August 12th) for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos. This card is being capped off in the welterweight division with former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, welcoming back the promotion’s #10 ranked 170-pounder, Vicente Luque.

Luque has been sitting on the sidelines for the past year due to a medical suspension following a doctor’s diagnosis of a ‘brain bleed.’ That is pretty concerning considering his style of fighting revolves around brutal exchanges of give and take. Vicente has been medically cleared to fight, but I’m still kind of fearful for his safety. It should be noted that I’m the furthest thing from a doctor, and I know absolutely nothing about his true condition, but I really hope he’s not rushing back into things a bit too soon.



As for RDA, the former 155-pound champ moved back up to 170-pounds for his last outing, and successfully submitted Bryan Barberena in the second round. At 38-years-old, RDA has proved that he still has the tools to compete at a high level, and he’ll be going into this weekend as the UFC’s #9 ranked lightweight. With Luque ranked at #10 at welterweight, it’s time to find out if RDA’s still has it in him to hang with the top-10 at 170.

In this card’s co-main event we’ve got another aged veteran in a lighter division taking on an opponent in their prime. Longtime action fighter Cub Swanson will be throwing down will fellow striker Hakeem Dawodu. It’s really difficult for me to see this match being anything other than a standup war, but then again, I said the exact same thing about Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font. Fingers crossed!

Before that, the light heavyweight division is blessing us with Khalil Rountree vs. Chris Daukaus. This special treat includes a dangerous Rountree, who is coming off of a three-fight winning streak, and an equally lethal Daukaus, who has been knocked out in three straight appearances. Does this make sense? No. Do we care? Not if it’s violent.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos takes place on August 12th from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Full UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos fight card

Main card

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos: Welterweight

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu: Featherweight

Khalil Rountree vs. Chris Daukaus: Light Heavyweight

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindom: Strawweight

Tafon Nchukwi vs. AJ Dobson: Middleweight

Prelims

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos is UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley, and that will go down at the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The headliner for this event will see Aljamain Sterling put his bantamweight belt on the line against Sean O’Malley. The UFC’s strawweight title will be up for grabs in the co-main event when the champ, Weili Zhang, takes on her challenger, Amanda Lemos.

