Hitting the Links: Conor McGregor’s accountant gets pinched, Lewis told to secure the bag and BE nominated for an award

UFC and MMA news comes at you fast, so you’re bound to miss a couple of things throughout the week. Have no fear, Hitting The Links is here. Below you’ll find links to the big (and under-the-radar) stories we published this week. Maybe you’ll see something you missed.

Conor McGregor in Monaco. IMAGO/Motorsport Images

Bloody Elbow nominated for Fighters Only World MMA awards

Bloody Elbow is honored to be among the nominees for the 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards (link)

Tim: Who should we send to accept this award on our behalf?

Zane: I’d say Nate, but frankly I don’t think putting a microphone in front of him around a bunch of MMA industry folks is a very good idea. Roxanne Modafferi already lives in Vegas, she writes for us, I’ll nominate her, since I know she’d have something nice to say.

UFC corruption makes Don King look like Santa Claus, MMA fighters tell ABC

The MMAFA made a presentation to the ABC yesterday dragging the UFC for its low revenue share and treatment of fighters. (link)

Tim: Does that make Dana the Grinch?

Zane: The Grink, maybe…

UFC fighter has ‘loose teeth’ after eating Derrick Lewis’ flying knee

Derrick Lewis did some heavy damage to Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291. (link)

Conor McGregor keeps angling for an imaginary UFC title shot

Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Michael Chandler all attempt to insert themselves into the BMF conversation after Justin Gaethje’s win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. (link)

Gloves to gi: Decorated UFC champion joins IBJJF Masters World Championship

A long time UFC champion will be trading in his gloves for a BJJ gi. (link)

UFC champ Israel Adesanya admits it was wrong, ‘f—d up’ to question Robert Whittaker’s ethnicity

UFC champ Israel Adesanya says he’s learned from his mistakes and would no longer repeat the insults he threw at Robert Whittaker. (link)

Tim: Leave heritage out of trash talk challenge 2023.

Zane: This really opened up a whole can of worms that was probably best left unexplored all around. Hopefully lessons were learned.

UFC 291: Did Justin Gaethje actually set up his high kick?

Sure Justin Gaethje got an instant classic finish for his highlight reel at UFC 291, but how did he do it? (link)

Tim: Miguel Class is so damn good. Read his breakdown on Gaethje vs. Poirier NOW!

UFC legend Randy Couture explains why Bellator purchase makes sense for PFL

UFC legend Randy Couture sat down with Bloody Elbow to discuss PFL/Bellator sale rumors and more. (link)

Tim: Good get from our guy Eddie Mercado, check out this exclusive interview with ‘The Natural’.

New free agent Derrick Lewis would be insane to not go after Francis Ngannou in PFL

If Derrick Lewis is after the biggest fight, there is none bigger than ‘The Predator’. (link)

Tim: Evan Zirin is on the money, here. Lewis can make a mint from the PFL and then he can afford some boxer shorts with proper ventilation.

Zane: It really worries me how intent Lewis seems to be on going back to the UFC for a ‘title run’. The money is the prize in prize fighting Derrick!

Terence Crawford’s next fight? Top 4 options for the undisputed boxing champ

Terence Crawford unified his second division. But that’s never enough and we are already looking at what’s next for Crawford. (link)

Tim: Blaine Henry is new here. He’s a combat sports polymath, but boxing is properly his utmost specialty.

Conor McGregor has nothing to do with business firm’s link to illegal gambling operation

One of Conor McGregor’s business manager is in a lot of trouble, but it has nothing to do with the Irish sports star. (link)

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author