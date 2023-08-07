Nate Diaz agrees to rematch Jake Paul in MMA on one condition

Jake Paul knocks down Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is finally over, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the bigger and more experienced boxer took the victory. Diaz pulled off some entertaining antics and for the most part, he just survived enough to make it a fun Diaz-type of fight. Paul managed to knock Diaz down in the fifth, but the long time UFC vet still showed that trademark grit and cardio to make it interesting through 10 rounds.

Paul won a wide decision over the UFC star, and improved his boxing record to 7-1.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2)

So who’s next for Jake Paul? The YouTuber turned boxer laid out some options right after the fight.

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

“I want to run it back in MMA,” Paul said after the victory. “Yeah, I want 10 million dollars, PFL, that’s the offer. I won one, now it’s your chance in your home territory, MMA. Let’s do it.”

“Let’s do it,” Diaz responded, before laying out a condition. “We’ll have to co-promote with Real Fight Inc. and we’ll do that.

“But I got a single leg in the first and a choke in the 9th, so I already won that battle,” Diaz joked.

Diaz co-promoted this boxing match with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions. In the details Bloody Elbow recently revealed, Diaz got a significant chunk of all the event revenue, which will lead to what is by far the biggest payday of his career. It would make sense for him to want similar splits on a possible MMA rematch. As his business rep also implied on the post-fight press conference, the flat fee of $10 million likely wouldn’t work, with Diaz reportedly earning more for this boxing match after including the other revenue streams.

While they both seem open to a possible MMA rematch, it does seem very unlikely for Paul to actually push through with it. Paul can easily earn good money staying in boxing where he’d actually have better chances of victory, and there doesn’t seem to be much incentive for him to make the switch to MMA —unless of course he can somehow convince PFL to completely eclipse his boxing paydays.

All that being said, Paul also laid out a more realistic next option. Paul lost to Tommy Fury in his previous boxing match, and he reiterated that he would be interested in getting that one back now that he has a different coaching staff behind him.

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz highlights

