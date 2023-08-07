Jake Paul and Nate Diaz reveal what they said to each other during the fight

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul were talking smack to each other throughout their boxing fight, much like what we’ve come to expect from the UFC star during his career. But what was actually said? The two fighters revealed some of their back-and-forth in the ring.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz reveal what they said to each other

Jake Paul called it a “memorable” evening, and said he did enjoy the antics and the exchange of smack talk against Nate Diaz.

“It was fun. I knew he was taking breaks, so I would pounce on him when he was doing (those antics). We were talking to each other the whole fight, man,” Jake Paul revealed in the post-fight press conference. “He was saying words that I can’t repeat here.

“I was like ‘where’s all that talk now?’ *Bop!* ‘Gotcha! Shut up!’ *Boom!*”

Diaz also revealed the gist of what he said, including on the times he attempted a single leg and a guillotine choke during the fight.

“I was just making fun of him. Telling him to do more shit,” Diaz said before chuckling.

“It’s easy to take him down and easy to choke him. He was talking about his wrestling credentials the other day, and I was, like, ‘What?’,” Diaz laughed.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz MMA rematch?

With Paul getting the decision win, he improved to 7-1 in his boxing career, while Diaz officially dropped to 0-1 and a pro boxer.

Both fighters spoke about their supposed willingness to do a rematch in MMA, but it’ll be interesting to see if that actually happens.

For one thing, there’s a possibility that this is just posturing from Paul, who likes to talk a big game and stir things up. It doesn’t really make sense for Paul, who has no real experience in MMA, to put himself in a pretty terrible position when he can still earn good money in boxing. As for Diaz, he laid out one condition on a rematch and implied that the $10 million offer wouldn’t be enough. As Bloody Elbow reported earlier, Diaz likely earned a lot more than that for this match up.

