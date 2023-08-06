Cory Sandhagen beats Rob Font in UFC Fight Night main event: Full event results, video highlights

Join us tonight (August 5th) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font, which is blasting off from The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Violence should be running rampant tonight with a ton of action matchups booked for this card. That includes an explosive main event between the top-ranked bantamweights, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. With the UFC’s bantamweight belt being up for grabs on August 19th, an emphatic victory tonight could easily put either of these guys right there in the title shot conversation.

The UFC fight in the co-main event slot could very well have title shot implications when the UFC’s former strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade, collides with the 9-0 undefeated Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is a UFC mainstay, at both flyweight and strawweight, but is in a bit of a slump right now. She has been finished in back to back outings, so she’ll be looking to avoid the heartache of three straight losses for the first time in her career. Suarez got back to work this year, and her trajectory is clearly up, up, and away.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font kicks off live tonight with the prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET. From there, the main card will start at 9:00 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight card results

Main card

Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x3): 140-pounds

Tatiana Suarez def. Jéssica Andrade by submission (Guillotine) at 1:31 of round 2: Strawweight

Dustin Jacoby def. Kennedy Nzechukwu by TKO at 1:22 of round 1: Light Heavyweight

Diego Lopes def. Gavin Tucker by submission (Flying Triangle Armbar) at 1:38 of round 1: Featherweight

Tanner Boser def. Aleksa Camur by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Light Heavyweight

Ľudovít Klein def. Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Lightweight

Prelims

Kyler Phillips def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Bantamweight

Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells by technical submission (Anaconda) at 1:50 of round 3: Welterweight

Billy Quarantillo def. Damon Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

Cody Durden def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight

Sean Woodson def. Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight

Asu Almabaev def. Ode Osbourne by submission (RNC) at 3:11 of round 2: Flyweight

What a debut for Almabayev 😳



Locks up the submission in round 2! #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/PiKe7ngKTp August 5, 2023

