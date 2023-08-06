Subscribe
MMA News UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
0

Cory Sandhagen beats Rob Font in UFC Fight Night main event: Full event results, video highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 2 days ago

Join us tonight (August 5th) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font, which is blasting off from The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Violence should be running rampant tonight with a ton of action matchups booked for this card. That includes an explosive main event between the top-ranked bantamweights, Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font. With the UFC’s bantamweight belt being up for grabs on August 19th, an emphatic victory tonight could easily put either of these guys right there in the title shot conversation.

MMA: UFC Fight Night -Sandhagen vs Font Aug 5, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) fights Rob Font (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville Bridgestone Arena Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xChristopherxHanewinckelx 20230805_ams_ah2_0263
IMAGO / USA Today / Christopher Hanewinckel

The UFC fight in the co-main event slot could very well have title shot implications when the UFC’s former strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade, collides with the 9-0 undefeated Tatiana Suarez. Andrade is a UFC mainstay, at both flyweight and strawweight, but is in a bit of a slump right now. She has been finished in back to back outings, so she’ll be looking to avoid the heartache of three straight losses for the first time in her career. Suarez got back to work this year, and her trajectory is clearly up, up, and away.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font kicks off live tonight with the prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET. From there, the main card will start at 9:00 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight card results

Main card

  • Cory Sandhagen def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (50-45 x3): 140-pounds
  • Tatiana Suarez def. Jéssica Andrade by submission (Guillotine) at 1:31 of round 2: Strawweight
  • Diego Lopes def. Gavin Tucker by submission (Flying Triangle Armbar) at 1:38 of round 1: Featherweight
  • Tanner Boser def. Aleksa Camur by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Light Heavyweight
  • Ľudovít Klein def. Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Lightweight

Prelims

  • Kyler Phillips def. Raoni Barcelos by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2): Bantamweight
  • Carlston Harris def. Jeremiah Wells by technical submission (Anaconda) at 1:50 of round 3: Welterweight
  • Billy Quarantillo def. Damon Jackson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight
  • Cody Durden def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Flyweight
  • Sean Woodson def. Dennis Buzukja by unanimous decision (30-27 x3): Featherweight
  • Asu Almabaev def. Ode Osbourne by submission (RNC) at 3:11 of round 2: Flyweight

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Bloody Elbow Archives

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC legend Randy Couture explains why Bellator purchase makes sense for PFL
Interview: Couture explains why Bellator purchase makes sense for PFL
Eddie Mercado | August 3
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight card, start time, live stream
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight card, start time, live stream
Eddie Mercado | July 31
UFC rankings: Cory Sandhagen creeps back up bantamweight ladder
UFC rankings: Cory Sandhagen creeps back up bantamweight ladder
Tim Burke | March 29
Read more stories