‘I had Nate winning’ – Pros react to Jake Paul’s decision win over Nate Diaz

Jump to:
Pros react to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz
It was a tough outing for both men, but one of the clearly got the upper hand when Jake Paul fought Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. After 10 rounds, it was the YouTuber turned boxer who earned the unanimous decision over the MMA veteran, but it did not come with some hardships along the way. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results
You can follow along with all the results and highlights from Paul vs. Diaz: Ready 4 War here.
Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2): Cruiserweight
Amanda Serrano def. Heather Hardy by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90 x2): IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles
Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 60-54): Super middleweight
Ashton Sylve def. William Silva by KO (Body shot) at 2:59 of round 4: Lightweight
Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89): Women’s super middleweight
Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73): Welterweight
Kevin Newman II def. Quillisto Madera by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72×2)(80-71, 79-72 x2): Middleweight
Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos by majority decision (38-38, 39-37 x2): Welterweight
Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton by unanimous decision (40-36 x2, 39-37): Super lightweight
Live video stream
You can watch the FITE.TV live stream of this event below:
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!
Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.
About the author