‘I had Nate winning’ – Pros react to Jake Paul’s decision win over Nate Diaz

It was a tough outing for both men, but one of the clearly got the upper hand when Jake Paul fought Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. After 10 rounds, it was the YouTuber turned boxer who earned the unanimous decision over the MMA veteran, but it did not come with some hardships along the way. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

IMAGO/USA Today: Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Wow this crowd is nuts for Diaz. August 6, 2023

This is exactly how I expected this to go — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 6, 2023

LEZZZ FUCKING GOOOO @NateDiaz209 NorCal Represent!! 👊🏽 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) August 6, 2023

The longer this fight goes the better shot Nate has at grinding out a victory. August 6, 2023

Fuck this , sweetie what’s up — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2023

Yes facts remains I’ll get @jakepaul too. The level that of skill being displayed is mediocre — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) August 6, 2023

This fight is exactly what I thought. Lol Diaz playing the same dumbass game. SMH. — Erick Gonzalez 👻🌶 (@GhostPepper_UFC) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul is great at picking his fights. The wrong fighters are representing MMA against this kid. #PaulDiaz August 6, 2023

Nate won that fight, the decision was fucking trash. #PaulDiaz — Jamie Varner (@jamievarner) August 6, 2023

Nate might of lost but he still won lol — Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) August 6, 2023

I had Nate winning on my cards — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 6, 2023

NDA wins by 10th round Guillotine! @NateDiaz209 for life. August 6, 2023

Congrats to @jakepaul and @natediaz209

Put on a good show and entertaining

Can't wait to see it with mma rules. And if you jake you want to pick on some bigger here I am….💣💯🥊👊 pic.twitter.com/F6QD9pvRAN — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results

You can follow along with all the results and highlights from Paul vs. Diaz: Ready 4 War here.

Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2): Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano def. Heather Hardy by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90 x2): IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 60-54): Super middleweight

Ashton Sylve def. William Silva by KO (Body shot) at 2:59 of round 4: Lightweight

Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89): Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73): Welterweight

Kevin Newman II def. Quillisto Madera by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72×2)(80-71, 79-72 x2): Middleweight

Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos by majority decision (38-38, 39-37 x2): Welterweight

Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton by unanimous decision (40-36 x2, 39-37): Super lightweight

