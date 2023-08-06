Subscribe
Boxing Celebrity Boxing Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
‘I had Nate winning’ – Pros react to Jake Paul’s decision win over Nate Diaz

Jake Paul beat Nate Diaz via unanimous decision. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By: Lucas Rezende | 2 days ago

Pros react to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz

It was a tough outing for both men, but one of the clearly got the upper hand when Jake Paul fought Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. After 10 rounds, it was the YouTuber turned boxer who earned the unanimous decision over the MMA veteran, but it did not come with some hardships along the way. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

IMAGO/USA Today: Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results

You can follow along with all the results and highlights from Paul vs. Diaz: Ready 4 War here.

Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2): Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano def. Heather Hardy by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90 x2): IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 60-54): Super middleweight

Ashton Sylve def. William Silva by KO (Body shot) at 2:59 of round 4: Lightweight

Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89): Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73): Welterweight

Kevin Newman II def. Quillisto Madera by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72×2)(80-71, 79-72 x2): Middleweight

Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos by majority decision (38-38, 39-37 x2): Welterweight

Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton by unanimous decision (40-36 x2, 39-37): Super lightweight

About the author
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

