Jake Paul beats Nate Diaz: Full event results, video highlights

Things went Stockton style at the final pre-fight staredown with the two fighters hand-fighting, slapping, shoving and even throwing a kick for good measure.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz hand fight – and even a kick attempt – at the final staredown before Saturday’s #PaulDiaz, hosted by Chael Sonnen! pic.twitter.com/b660Ltb17a MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 4, 2023

Full Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Event Preview

Join us tonight (August 5th) for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Ready 4 War boxing fight card, which is happening from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. At 6-1, Paul is on the rebound following his first career loss at the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year. Diaz is making his move to boxing after exiting the UFC with a fourth round submission victory over Tony Ferguson last September. Jake is the biggest draw in celebrity boxing, and Nate is the perfect retired MMA fighter to fit his mold.

The co-main event tonight is actually super-legit, as Amanda Serrano puts her IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO featherweight titles on the line against Bellator veteran, Heather Hardy. The 42-2-1 undisputed boxing champ is looking to further her legacy, and pad her pockets, as a staggering -2000 betting favorite. With a boxing record of 24-2, and a little bit of time spent in the MMA cage for the Bellator promotion, Hardy is entering into this contest as a +1000 betting underdog. Nobody is really expecting her to win, but hey what a great opportunity!

Also on this Ready 4 War fight card is another longtime UFC veteran in Jeremy Stephens. His opponent for the evening will be Diaz brothers training partner, Chris Avila. This one might actually turn out to be a war, given how descent Stephens looked in his last boxing bout with Jose Aldo, and the fact that Avila clocked in a couple of pounds over the contracted super middleweight weight limit.

Like a typical boxing card, the majority of fans are tuning in for the main event. Paul vs. Diaz is that match, but luckily we get a cool high stakes co-main for any purists out there. Filthy casuals probably don’t know the explosive potential of Stephens vs. Avila, but the degenerate hardcores know the deal. Is this card worth the price of admission? I guess that really depends on the viewer. Either way, we got you covered with the results and highlights.

The first bout of the evening is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are forecasted for 11 p.m. ET. The PPV price is $59.99, and can be streamed on ESPN+ or DAZN.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card results

Main card

Jake Paul def. Nate Diaz by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2): Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano def. Heather Hardy by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90 x2): IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

Chris Avila def. Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision (59-55 x2, 60-54): Super middleweight

Ashton Sylve def. William Silva by KO (Body shot) at 2:59 of round 4: Lightweight

Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89): Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73): Welterweight

Prelims

Kevin Newman II def. Quillisto Madera by unanimous decision (80-71, 79-72×2)(80-71, 79-72 x2): Middleweight

Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos by majority decision (38-38, 39-37 x2): Welterweight

Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton by unanimous decision (40-36 x2, 39-37): Super lightweight

