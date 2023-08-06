Knockdown! Jake Paul beats Nate Diaz in lopsided fight: Results, play-by-play, highlights

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is here! After lots of talk (lots of talk) it’s finally time for the Problem Child and the popular former UFC fighter to settle things in the ring. And this is where you can follow everything that is happening in that ring. Stay tuned for live play-by-play analysis and scoring of the big fight.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz live play-by-play

Round 1

Diaz comes forward with a pawing jab. A little showboating by both. Nate throws a right, but is blocked by Jake. Jake swings hard twice and catches Nate with one. He has Diaz in the corner and is unloading huge shots. Diaz scrambling to stay upright. Jake is doing very well, Huge right to the chin by Paul.

Nate ties up then lunges forward with a missed hook. He ties up again in the corner. Big left for Paul lands on Diaz’ temple. Diaz looks weary already. The two tie up again. Paul lands one up top and one to the middle. Round over.

Round 2

Nate comes in low and Paul ties him up. Paul lands one to the solar plexus. Jake lands two up top, one to the middle. Nate landing a little but with no power on them. Paul lands a double left up top. The two are trading against the ropes. Nate working on the inside. Paul lands one to the midsection. Left to the jaw for Diaz. Straight left for Paul lands. Paul working the body of Diaz. Paul landing big right hooks. Nate ties up against the ropes. Nate blasts Paul with a right at the break. Pretty close round.

Round 3

The two come out with pawing jabs then immediately tie up. Paul lands a right uppercut on the inside. Paul sticking the left and moving quickly out of range. Diaz lands a long left. Nate backs Paul up to the ropes but there’s not much on his punches. Paul lands a big right and another right uppercut inside. Jake landing the uppercut regularly now, even leading with it.

Paul’s punches are very tight and crisp. Lunging left for Paul lands. Diaz is working the crowd and then lands a left. Small flurry up top for Diaz as the round ends.

Round 4

Paul immediately ties Diaz up and starts working the body inside. Nate landing uppercuts of his own inside. Paul boxing at range now, landing the right hook then a right to the body. Tie up by Paul which gets separated by the ref. Paul comes in with a crisp 1-2, then works the body. Nate pawing with the jab then gets in close and lands two really clean uppercuts.

They’re in the phonebooth trading and Diaz looks much better. Paul is slowing and Diaz is surging. Huge left lands for Diaz and pushes Paul back. Another left hook lands for Nate. Round ends with the men trading hard leather.

Round 5

Jake starts with a four punch combo. Paul misses with a big left hook. Jake lands with a clean right inside. Paul backs Nate up to the ropes but Nate punches out. Paul landing big rights then a left that puts Nate down and almost out of the ring. Ref examines Nate and the action is allowed to continue.

Paul has him in the corner, and is teeing off on Diaz. He’s chased him to another corner. Diaz still coming forward and swinging. Paul lands to the body and has Nate back in the corner. Paul is working the uppercut and then Nate lands an overhand. Round ends

Round 6

Tied up in the center with Paul immediately breaking then splitting Diaz’ guard. He backs up and lands several big bombs. Diaz comes back with a small flurry of his own. Diaz’ right eye is swelling. Diaz lunges forward and is throwing short shots inside. Paul able to land over the top with the left when Diaz tries to tie up. Paul has so much pop on his punches and he’s landing pretty much at will. Diaz stumbles forward, misses with two shots. Paul landed twice off the misses. Round ends.

Round 7

Paul comes out and lands a quick right, then another straight right down the middle. Nate with his hands high, then lunges with a glancing shot off Paul’s forehead. Diaz briefly ties him up in the corner but Jake moves quickly. Nate walks right into a right. Nate getting in small shots on the inside. Paul still bouncing and moving away. Paul landing from every direction, including while moving backward.

Diaz is landing shots on the inside, but with little power. They tie up, forcing the ref to separate them. Big uppercut for Paul, followed by a big shot over top by Diaz. Bodywork by Diaz but he ate two rights in the process.

Round 8

Paul pumps two quick left jabs as Nate attempts to tie up. Paul working the jab up top. Nate opens up and pressures Paul. Paul landing the left as Nate attempts to get him in the corner. Diaz lands a right to the ribs and a couple up top. Paul goes back to the body then up top trying to split Diaz’ guard. Diaz jawing away at him, then backs him up with three quick shots.

Diaz lands two big uppercuts inside. He’s landing inside and has Paul on the move. Two big shots land then Jake responds with a right. Nate Diaz finishes the round strong with two huge shots. Paul tells his corner “Does this dude ever get tired?”

Round 9

Paul comes out with a big right thats blocked by Diaz. Body shot by Paul. Diaz walking him down again. Paul plants and throws a 1-2. Uppercut from Paul. Nate throwing short shots when he gets inside. Lead uppercut by Diaz lands flush. Big right from Paul lands. Jake looking better and lands three quick shots to the midsection of Diaz. Diaz gets him against the ropes and goes to work. Paul maneuvers away. The two are in the phonebooth and trading. Nate is eating Paul’s shots now and landing big ones of his own. Another solid round for both men.

Round 10

Left up top for Paul glances off Diaz’ head. Paul has Diaz in the corner and lands a big left. Diaz moves away and is chasing Paul now. Paul lands two clean shots while Nate covers. Nate chasing him but gets backed into a corner, talking trash the whole time. They tie up and Nate throws a few quick shots upstairs. Paul lands one up top. Nate chases him down and lands a clean left.

They tie up in the corner forcing referee intervention. They’re in the center trading but Paul is landing clean and hard. Big uppercut for Paul lands as Diaz comes forward. They tie up again and as the ref separates them, the bell rings.

Official decision

Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz via unanimous decision 97-92, 98-91, 98-91

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Prelims

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

Paul vs. Diaz starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET.

