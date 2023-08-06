Paul vs. Diaz: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy live stream, results, play-by-play

Before Jake Paul fights Nate Diaz, we have Amanda Serrano defending her undisputed featherweight titles against Heather Hardy. This is scheduled for 10 rounds and is the most legit boxing spectacle offered on the card, thanks in large parts to the generational talent that is Amanda Serrano.

Serrano brings her 44-2-1 record into the fight with her only losses coming to Katie Taylor and Frida Wallberg. The loss against Wallberg was a controversial split decision (on Wallberg’s home soil of Sweden). The loss against Taylor was also very close (and also on enemy territory). That fight, which happened last year, saw Serrano unsuccessfully challenge for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight titles.

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Heather Hardy has a 22-2 pro boxing record, with her two losses coming in her last two fights. Last year she lost a unanimous decision to Jessica Camara. In 2019 she lost a unanimous decision to Serrano, losing her WBO featherweight title in the process.

You can check out the first time they fought here:

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy 1

Both these women have dabbled in MMA. Hardy is 2-2 in MMA with all her fights coming in Bellator.

Serrano is 2-0-1 in MMA with fights in iKON and Combate. She also has a 5-0 submission grappling record.

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy live play-by-play

Round 1

Hardy throws out a jab, which is answered by one from Serrano. Hardy swings hard and whiffs. Serrano nails Hardy with a huge shot to the body. Serrano backs her into a corner and starts working her up top and to the body. Her left hook to the body is money. Hardy is swinging and landing but barely moving Serrano. She’s bleeding and Serrano nails her with another huge left up top. Hardy throws a few jabs that fall short of their mark when the bell sounds.

Round 2

Serrano comes out popping the jab. Left to the body and right up top for Serrano. Serrano lands a three punch combo. Hardy responds but her punches don’t have much on them. Serrano is sticking the right at will to Hardy’s jaw. Big right then a left land for Serrano. Left to the body clearly bothered Hardy. Hardy is hanging in there and landing in the pocket, but again, not much on them and for ever one she lands, Amanda has hit her three or four times. Round over.

Round 3

Hardy throws a her jab and lands, then goes to the body. Serrano counters with a two punch combo followed by a left to the body. Hardy lands a right to the body but takes a right up top for her trouble. The women are trading in the center. Amanda is winning the exchanges but Hardy isn’t willing to give an inch. Hardy still swinging up top while Serrano keeps tenderizing the midsection. Serrano lands a big right as the bells sounds.

AMANDA SERRANO AND HEATHER HARDY GOING AT IT EARLY ON 😤



🔴 LIVE Link📺 @boxingstreamsfr



Watch #PaulDiaz LIVE on DAZN PPV 🥊



Watch Paul vs Diaz Boxing



| #CELSIUSLiveFit | #CELSIUSBrandPartner pic.twitter.com/bjPXco8VUV August 6, 2023

Round 4

Hardy lands a solid right to Serrano’s nose and the two go to work in the center trading. Amanda is the cleaner puncher but Heather is hanging in there. Serrano working up top with combinations. The right up top followed by an assault to the midsection is working for Serrano. Serrano walking her down and constantly moving her to the ropes. Round ends.

Round 5

Serrano lands a right to the jaw that turns Hardy’s head. Hardy swinging and missing. Serrano sticking and moving. Hardy lands two clean shots to Amanda’s nose. Serrano lands to the body with a left. Hardy is swinging and landing a little more up top. Serrano is fast and landing combos at will. Hardy pops her twice with a right. The women trade with Serrano landing a hard left up top. Hardy’s best round.

Round 6

Serrano comes out jabbing, then lands a five punch combo. Big flurry from Hardy, answered by Serrano landing two stingers up top. Serrano’s right has found a home on Hardy’s jaw. Hardy still throwing but her shots don’t have much pop on them. The women trading on the ropes. Serrano just landing a lot harder. Right to the nose of Hardy. Solid left overhand from Serrano. Big swing and a miss by Serrano to end the round.

Round 7

Both get to the middle and start trading. Left-right land clean for Serrano on Hardy’s jaw. Hardy going to the body more. Serrano steers her back to the ropes and works the left to the body. Hardy still throwing out a double jab. Serrano catches her with a clean left. Hardy lands a left of her own but eats three for her trouble. Serrano taking some clean shots in the phonebooth. Hardy landing but is answered with a big right from Serrano to end the round.

Round 8

Back to work in the center. Both throwing jabs. Serrano lands a right up top while Hardy works the middle. Hardy going low to the midsection more and more. Serrano lands a huge straight left that turns Hardy’s head. She shakes it off and keeps swinging. Hardy bobbing and weaving more and making Serrano miss. Hardy lands a big right. Left from Serrano. Big left again for Serrano. Hardy paws with a left and gets popped with a right to end the round.

Round 9

Round starts with the ref calling the ringside doctor to look at Hardy who says she’s fine. The ladies get to the center and start trading jabs. Amanda landing combos up top as Heather works her midsection. Heather eating a lot of combos and is bleeding from the mouth now. Serrano has her in a corner and is landing. Hardy works around to the center but Serrano is nailing her at will up top with huge punches. Ref stops the action to call the ringside doctor. 10 second warning. Hardy is a bloody mess to end the round.

Women’s boxing is so important.



This exchange at the end between Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano to end the fight. You love to see it!



🎥: DAZN #PaulDiaz | #WomensBoxing pic.twitter.com/coMLRcbjgS — Mike Dixon (@MikeDixon_VST) August 6, 2023

Round 10

The ladies go to work in the center and they are slugging. Heather has managed to back Serrano into the corner but Amanda works her way out. They are going hell for leather in the center again. Amanda landing solid hooks up top and a huge shot to the nose. She has Hardy in the corner and is just nailing her. Hardy manages to get to the center. No defense from either as they go hard in the paint. Huge left for Serrano but Hardy stays upright. Outstanding scrap, even if it was one way traffic for Serrano. Props to Hardy for being tough as nails.

Official decision

Amanda Serrano defeats Heather Hardy via unanimous decision 99-91, 100-90, 100-90

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Prelims

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected to take place at 11 p.m. ET.

Live stream

Those who purchased this event on FITE.TV can watch it right here!

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like this. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival.

We also do some of the most serious reporting and hard-hitting opinion pieces in the game. We’re independent and answer to you, our readers. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with the whole range and variety of what we do.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author