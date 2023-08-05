Subscribe
Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Live prelims results and highlights stream

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is tonight! Before the main event, it's time to see who will take advantage of the biggest spotlight of their careers.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is tonight! But before the main card gets underway (which includes undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her belt against Heather Hardy), we have a slew of fighters hoping to make the most out of the spotlight they will find themselves under.

The Ready 4 War prelim card has four fights set up to whet our appetites. They are:

  • Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73); Welterweight
  • Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89); Super Middleweight
  • Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight
  • Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos via majority decision (39-37×2, 38-38); Welterweight
  • Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton via unanimous decision (40-36×2; 39-37); Super lightweight

Hopefully these fighters know the assignment; put on a good show and try and get an emphatic win that can get their name (and highlight) into the big news coverage that will come later on in the show.

You can watch their bouts, and keep track of the results, right here.

Countdown Show

Live stream

You can watch the FITE.TV live stream here:

Post-fight show

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Bloody Elbow excels at covering fight-related nonsense like this. We do it for the eyeballs and the ad revenue and to amuse our loyal audience who appreciates that nonsense is a big part of the combat carnival. 

