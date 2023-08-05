Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Live prelims results and highlights stream

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is tonight! But before the main card gets underway (which includes undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her belt against Heather Hardy), we have a slew of fighters hoping to make the most out of the spotlight they will find themselves under.

Jake Paul. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

The Ready 4 War prelim card has four fights set up to whet our appetites. They are:

Alan Sanchez def. Angel Beltran via unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 79-73); Welterweight

Shadasia Green def. Olivia Curry via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-89); Super Middleweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo def. Noel Cavazos via majority decision (39-37×2, 38-38); Welterweight

Luciano Ramos def. CJ Hamilton via unanimous decision (40-36×2; 39-37); Super lightweight

Hopefully these fighters know the assignment; put on a good show and try and get an emphatic win that can get their name (and highlight) into the big news coverage that will come later on in the show.

You can watch their bouts, and keep track of the results, right here.

Countdown Show

Live stream

You can watch the FITE.TV live stream here:

Post-fight show

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Prelims

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

