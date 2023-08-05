Subscribe
Celebrity Boxing Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
Video: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz live stream – Ready 4 War

It's time for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz! Watch the whole fight card here on Bloody Elbow tonight.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago

It’s time for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz! Tonight those two will share the boxing ring to see who is better: a social media star with a handful of pro bouts under his belt, or an MMA star who has won tons of fights but never in a boxing ring. You can watch the Paul vs. Diaz card right here and see who wins for yourself.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz live stream video

If you are outside of the US you may be able to purchase Paul vs. Diaz on FITE.TV. On that service the event costs $44.99 USD.

The FITE.tv stream goes live at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected at 11 p.m. ET.

Countdown Show

Post-fight show

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles
  • William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight
  • Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Prelims

  • Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight
  • Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight
  • Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight
  • Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight
