Video: Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz live stream – Ready 4 War

It’s time for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz! Tonight those two will share the boxing ring to see who is better: a social media star with a handful of pro bouts under his belt, or an MMA star who has won tons of fights but never in a boxing ring. You can watch the Paul vs. Diaz card right here and see who wins for yourself.

If you are outside of the US you may be able to purchase Paul vs. Diaz on FITE.TV. On that service the event costs $44.99 USD.

The FITE.tv stream goes live at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The main event ringwalks are expected at 11 p.m. ET.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

