Celebrity Boxing Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz
0

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Ready 4 War Fight card, start time, ppv price, live streams

It's time for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz! Check out all the ways you can stream the big fight tonight.

By: Tim Bissell | 2 days ago

Preview

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is tonight! Tonight ‘The Problem Child’ will take on one of Stockton’s Finest in the boxing ring. The bout goes down on Saturday, August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul comes into this fight six months after his first ever loss in the ring, a decision defeat at the hands of rival Tommy Fury. Prior to that Paul took wins over UFC legend Anderson Silva, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (twice), former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren and former NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz official poster.

Diaz has never had a pro boxing bout. He is, of course, best known for his MMA career which mostly took place in the UFC Octagon. Diaz has a 21-13 MMA record with wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and, most recently, Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event for this event is Amanda Serrano defending her undisputed featherweight titles to Heather Hardy (who you might remember from a few stops in Bellator MMA).

The event also has fellow UFC vets Jeremy Stephens and Chris Avila going at it. Avila is a longtime friend and training partner of Diaz.

Ashton Sylva also makes another appearance on a Jake Paul card. Sylve, who is signed to Paul’s MVP promotions company, is 19-years-old, 9-0 and has a million followers on Instagram.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles
  • William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight
  • Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight
  • Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Prelims

April 22, 2023, San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico: 22 de Abril del 2023 CataoÂ±o PR gimnasio de Boxeo. Felix Pintor visita de Jake Paul. Y. Amanda Serrano organizado por la OMB San Juan Puerto Rico *** April 22, 2023, San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico April 22, 2023 CataoÂ±o PR Boxing Gym Felix Pintor visit of Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano organized by the WBO San Juan Puerto Rico PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAd69_ 20230422_zaa_d69_002 Copyright: xDavidxVillafane Staffx
Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano. IMAGO / ZUMA / David Villafane

Start time

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz happens on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The event is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected for 11 p.m. ET.

How to watch and PPV Price

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is available on DAZN and ESPN+ in the US. In many other places the fight can be views on FITE.tv.

The fight costs $59.99 on both DAZN PPV and ESPN+ PPV. To make that purchase you would need to have a subscription to one of those services. DAZN costs $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month.

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 for an annual subscription.

The FITE.TV stream costs $44.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Live stream

You can watch the FITE.TV live stream here:

