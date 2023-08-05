Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Ready 4 War Fight card, start time, ppv price, live streams

Preview

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is tonight! Tonight ‘The Problem Child’ will take on one of Stockton’s Finest in the boxing ring. The bout goes down on Saturday, August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul comes into this fight six months after his first ever loss in the ring, a decision defeat at the hands of rival Tommy Fury. Prior to that Paul took wins over UFC legend Anderson Silva, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (twice), former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren and former NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson.

Diaz has never had a pro boxing bout. He is, of course, best known for his MMA career which mostly took place in the UFC Octagon. Diaz has a 21-13 MMA record with wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis and, most recently, Tony Ferguson.

The co-main event for this event is Amanda Serrano defending her undisputed featherweight titles to Heather Hardy (who you might remember from a few stops in Bellator MMA).

The event also has fellow UFC vets Jeremy Stephens and Chris Avila going at it. Avila is a longtime friend and training partner of Diaz.

Ashton Sylva also makes another appearance on a Jake Paul card. Sylve, who is signed to Paul’s MVP promotions company, is 19-years-old, 9-0 and has a million followers on Instagram.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Full fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Prelims

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano. IMAGO / ZUMA / David Villafane

Start time

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz happens on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The event is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are expected for 11 p.m. ET.

How to watch and PPV Price

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is available on DAZN and ESPN+ in the US. In many other places the fight can be views on FITE.tv.

The fight costs $59.99 on both DAZN PPV and ESPN+ PPV. To make that purchase you would need to have a subscription to one of those services. DAZN costs $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month.

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 for an annual subscription.

The FITE.TV stream costs $44.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Live stream

You can watch the FITE.TV live stream here:

