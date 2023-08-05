Video: Jake Paul enters arena for Nate Diaz fight in a tank

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz arena arrivals a study in contrasts

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz showed off their very different styles when they arrived in the American Airlines Arena in Dallas for tonight’s bout.

Jake Paul arrives for his bout against Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on a tank.

Jake Paul arrived riding a tank. Nate Diaz walked in, looking at his smart phone.

Fan reaction mixed

The Spun did a nice job of rounding up Twitter reactions. Here are a few.

“how’d he convince the city to drive a tank on public roads?” one fan pointedly asked.

“Whether you hate him or love him he definitely knows how to market,” another fan wrote.

“Nate Diaz going to parachute in or something?” asked a third.

“Did all this for a fight with a old, retired, mma fighter lol,” one more added.

MMA Mania had this to say:

“The decommissioned military vehicle fits with the repeated motif of this event: ready for war! Paul is showing up to go to battle with Diaz, a veteran who is best known for forcing opponents into ugly wars of attrition. What better vehicle to bring him to glory than a literal tank?!? Even Diaz would probably have to give him props for this one.”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results

You can follow along with all the results and highlights from Paul vs. Diaz: Ready 4 War here.

Live video stream

You can watch the FITE.TV live stream of this event below:

