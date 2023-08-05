Body shot KO! Jake Paul fighter Ashton Sylve wins in style (video)

Ashton Sylve impressed on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz was the main event for Ready 4 War tonight, but those two weren’t the only guys fighting on the card. Before they got in the ring Ashton Sylve, who is signed to Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company put on quite the show.

Ashton Sylve. IMAGO/USA TODAY

In the toughest bout of his young career Sylve dismantled William Silva and ended the fight with a crushing body shot. Check it out!

Long Beach, California’s Sylve improved his record to 10-0 with his 4th round win. Prior to this victory he beat Adam Kipenga and Braulio Rodriguez (on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard).

Sylve, who is just 19, is the current jewel in the crown of Paul’s burgeoning boxing promotion company. In addition to having bona fide boxing skills, Sylve also looks to have a fair deal of promotional savvy about him. He’s got over a million followers on instagram (thanks to his association with Paul). So expect to see more of Sylve in the future, whether it’s on a card Paul is fighting on or a card Paul is promoting once he’s decided he’s done with putting on the gloves himself.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz results

You can follow along with all the results and highlights from Paul vs. Diaz: Ready 4 War here.

Live video stream

You can watch the FITE.TV live stream of this event below:

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author