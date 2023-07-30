Subscribe
MMA News UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 UFC News
0

UFC 291 report: Stephen Thompson not paid show money

Stephen Thompson wasn’t paid at UFC 291.

By: Nate Wilcox | 2 days ago
UFC 291 report: Stephen Thompson not paid show money
IMAGO | ZUMA WIRE by Louis Grasse

UFC 291’s Stephen Thompson not getting his show money

UFC 291 is seeing some controversy after Stephen Thompson was not paid his show money after making weight for his bout against Michel Pereira according to a report from Mike Bohn.


Please enable Javascript to view this content

Thompson refused to fight overweight Pereira

Thompson issued a statement on Instagram explaining his decision to decline the main card bout against Michel Pereira following the latter completely blowing the weigh-in, coming in more than three pounds over the 171-pound non-title fight welterweight limit.

“Unfortunately my fight with Michel Pereira will no longer be going forward,” Thompson wrote. “First off, I”m sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to my fight. I’m gutted for my coaches, my family and all the people who helped me throughout camp to be ready and prepared to go to battle. I made weight this morning as I have done every fight during my 11+ year UFC career. My opponent did not.

“This isn’t the first time I’ve had an opponent miss weight and given how that played out previously, myself and my team felt that it’s ultimately not smart for us to move forward with this fight,” Thompson continued. “At my age and given what I’ve accomplished in this sport, I’m not here to be a gatekeeper, I’m here to fight for and win a UFC Welterweight Title.

“When I step into the Octagon, no one is in there but me and my opponent. This isn’t a videogame and both of us are putting our health and our careers on the line. If I don’t finish my opponent, I risk losing a decision, even if it’s a split decision as what happened when I fought Darren Till and almost the exact same scenario played out back then.

“Fighters who miss weight face far too few consequences and are often allowed to fight with a significant competitive advantage. This appears to be happening more and more these days. Hopefully the decision to not move forward with this fight will discourage others from missing weight in the future. I also hope to encourage fighters that face the situation to follow suit and not allow this to happen to them. I’m healthy and will look to get back in the Octagon ASAP BUT on a level playing field as I continue to pursue my quest of winning the UFC Welterweight title.”

The UFC’s possible motivation

Twitter user Suzanne has a theory about the UFC’s possible motivation here.

“So this is 100% to discourage fighters from not taking fights where there opponent misses weight. No real reason to not make weight if you think you can get the win bonus. Sure, you lose out on a little bit more cash, but you get the win and the bonus that comes with it.”

Pereira completely blew the weigh in

Pereira missed weight by three pounds Friday, weighing in at 174 pounds. Pereira has twice failed to make the weight at welterweight. He’s a former middleweight and perhaps should move back up.

The loss of the bout is a major blow to UFC 291. Thompson is coming off a fourth-round TKO of Kevin Holland last December. Pereira is on a five-fight winning streak.

Pereira came in at 174 pounds. Pretty ironic in light of his comments lobbying for the bout a year ago.

“I want to fight him, and he wants to fight me,” wrote Pereira on Twitter. “I don’t understand why this fight is not happening.”

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Nate Wilcox
Nate Wilcox

Nate Wilcox is the founding editor of BloodyElbow.com. As such he has hired every editor and writer to work for the site. Wilcox’s writing for BE is known for its emphasis on MMA history, the evolution of fighting techniques and strong opinions. Wilcox developed the SBN MMA consensus rankings which were featured in USA Today from 2009 to 2011. Before founding BE, Wilcox was a political operative working for such figures as Senators John Kerry and Mark Warner and an early political blogger. He is the co-author of Netroots Rising, a history of the political blogosphere from 2003 to 2007. Wilcox also hosts the Let It Roll podcast on music history for the Pantheon Podcast Network.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC 291: Pereira vs. Thompson cancelled after weigh-in disaster *UPDATED
UFC 291: Pereira vs. Thompson cancelled after weigh-in disaster *UPDATED
Tim Bissell | July 29
UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje staff picks and predictions – Dustin Poirier to rewind, record over The Highlight
UFC 291 staff picks and predictions
Tim Bissell | July 29
Read more stories