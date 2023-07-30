UFC 291: Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s headkick KO over Dustin Poirier

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire: Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

There’s a new BMF champion in the UFC. In a rematch against Dustin Poirier, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje got even in a big way at UFC 291, scoring a highlight reel head kick knockout in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the main event.

This ain’t going 5 rounds good action and its just the warm up!!!#UFC291 July 30, 2023

Wooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2023

🤯🤯🤯 Gaethje just murdered him. — Funky (@Benaskren) July 30, 2023

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) July 30, 2023

That’s the second time a leg kick has won someone a belt in this city 🔥🔥🔥 that kick was crazy — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 30, 2023

Woahhh that was beautiful BMF #UFC291 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) July 30, 2023

OH MY GOD!!!! WHAT A HEAD KICK!!



Justin Gaethje take a bow 👏🏻 What is it with Salt Lake City and crazy head kick KOs!! #UFC291 July 30, 2023

Daaaaaaamn! Did not expect a head kick KO from Gaethje. Wow. #ufc291 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) July 30, 2023

Gaethje fakes that right hand, caused Dustin to react/block and then landed the kick over the top. What a beauty! Dustin all class after the fight. Two beasts deliver yet again. What a legend Gaethje is, UNREAL. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 30, 2023

Props to both guys for putting it on the line. TBud is among the all time greats for sure and #1 P4P king of boxing!#SpenceCrawford — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) July 30, 2023

Justin, I’ll slap you around — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

Well now @Justin_Gaethje has the #BMF belt – he has to defend it against a worthy adversary🤔 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 30, 2023

I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2023

UFC 291 quick results

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO at 1:00 of round 2: BMF Title

Alex Pereira def. Jan Błachowicz by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Light Heavyweight

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

