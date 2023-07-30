UFC 291: Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s headkick KO over Dustin Poirier

Jump to
Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291
There’s a new BMF champion in the UFC. In a rematch against Dustin Poirier, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje got even in a big way at UFC 291, scoring a highlight reel head kick knockout in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the main event.
UFC 291 quick results
Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!
Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO at 1:00 of round 2: BMF Title
Alex Pereira def. Jan Błachowicz by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Light Heavyweight
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight
Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight
CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight
Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight
Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight
Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight
Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight
Full event live stream and replay
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!
Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.
About the author