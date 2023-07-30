Subscribe
UFC 291: Pros react to Justin Gaethje’s headkick KO over Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier in the second round at UFC 291.

By: Lucas Rezende | 3 days ago
There’s a new BMF champion in the UFC. In a rematch against Dustin Poirier, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje got even in a big way at UFC 291, scoring a highlight reel head kick knockout in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters enjoyed the main event.

UFC 291 quick results

Check out everything that went down at UFC 291 here!

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO at 1:00 of round 2: BMF Title

Alex Pereira def. Jan Błachowicz by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Light Heavyweight

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

