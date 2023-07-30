Subscribe
MMA News UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 UFC Event
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 – Full event results, video highlights

Check out the results for tonight's UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 live mma card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 3 days ago
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje headlines tonight's UFC 291 fight card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Join us tonight as we cover the super-stacked UFC 291 fight card, which is going down up at over 4000 ft. of elevation at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Atop the main card we have what could up being one of the most violent rematches in the history of the sport, when former interim lightweight champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, go at it one more time. Eek! Oh, that’s for the BMF title. In the co-main event, two more dangerous strikers will go to war when the UFC’s former light heavyweight king, Jan Błachowicz, welcomes the former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, up to 205-pounds.

The BMF title. Okay, so when it was first introduced at UFC 244 in 2019, it was more of a gimmick than anything. If you had asked a filthy casual, they would have told you all about how Nate Diaz was a bad mf for slapping people in a fight, and for beating Conor McGregor. Then, they would have brought up Jorge Masvidal’s street fights, and his flying knee on Ben Askren. Fair play.

Ask the same question to a degenerate hardcore at that time, and they would’ve likely given Nate and Jorge their flowers, but also brought up names like Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier as the true BMF’s of the UFC. Those two are much more known for their consistent violence, and at the elite level. The whole thing is still a gimmick, but this time around at UFC 291 it feels much more… proper.

Also on the UFC 291 PPV main card, there’s a much reduced Tony Ferguson competing against another longtime veteran, yet still competitive, Bobby Green. Before that, submission ace Michael Chiesa will get back to work against crafty knockout artist Kevin Holland. Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira was also scheduled to thrill us tonight, but Michel underwent a horrific weight cut that lead to the fight being scrapped.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 kicks off live tonight with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET. From there, the regular prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the PPV main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card results

Main card

  • Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO at 1:00 of round 2: BMF Title
  • Alex Pereira def. Jan Błachowicz by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Light Heavyweight
  • Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogério de Lima by TKO at :33 of round 1: Heavyweight
  • Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by technical submission (Arm Triangle) at 4:54 of round 3: Lightweight
  • Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Prelims

  • Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight
  • CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight
  • Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight
  • Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight

Early prelims

  • Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

Bloody Elbow Archives

