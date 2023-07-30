UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 – Full event results, video highlights

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje headlines tonight's UFC 291 fight card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Join us tonight as we cover the super-stacked UFC 291 fight card, which is going down up at over 4000 ft. of elevation at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Atop the main card we have what could up being one of the most violent rematches in the history of the sport, when former interim lightweight champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, go at it one more time. Eek! Oh, that’s for the BMF title. In the co-main event, two more dangerous strikers will go to war when the UFC’s former light heavyweight king, Jan Błachowicz, welcomes the former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, up to 205-pounds.

The BMF title. Okay, so when it was first introduced at UFC 244 in 2019, it was more of a gimmick than anything. If you had asked a filthy casual, they would have told you all about how Nate Diaz was a bad mf for slapping people in a fight, and for beating Conor McGregor. Then, they would have brought up Jorge Masvidal’s street fights, and his flying knee on Ben Askren. Fair play.

Ask the same question to a degenerate hardcore at that time, and they would’ve likely given Nate and Jorge their flowers, but also brought up names like Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier as the true BMF’s of the UFC. Those two are much more known for their consistent violence, and at the elite level. The whole thing is still a gimmick, but this time around at UFC 291 it feels much more… proper.

UFC 291 Live Video Stream

Also on the UFC 291 PPV main card, there’s a much reduced Tony Ferguson competing against another longtime veteran, yet still competitive, Bobby Green. Before that, submission ace Michael Chiesa will get back to work against crafty knockout artist Kevin Holland. Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira was also scheduled to thrill us tonight, but Michel underwent a horrific weight cut that lead to the fight being scrapped.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 kicks off live tonight with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET. From there, the regular prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the PPV main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on ESPN+.

Full UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 fight card results

Main card

Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO at 1:00 of round 2: BMF Title

JUSTIN GAETHJE KO's POIRIER BY HEAD KICK 😱



WE HAVE A NEW BMF #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/eUunAPoHnO — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Alex Pereira def. Jan Błachowicz by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Light Heavyweight

Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogério de Lima by TKO at :33 of round 1: Heavyweight

Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by technical submission (Arm Triangle) at 4:54 of round 3: Lightweight

BOBBY GREEN SUBMITS TONY FERGUSON! @BobbyKGreen gets the finish with seconds left at #UFC291! pic.twitter.com/HuRLRFYIRH July 30, 2023

Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D’arce) at 2:39 of round 1: Welterweight

Prelims

Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission(Guillotine) at 1:13 of round 1: Welterweight

BONFIM BY SUBMISSION!!



Gabriel Bonfim moves to 15-0 with a first round submission over Trevin Giles! #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/J2Aoh9YEnq — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Flyweight

Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick) at :33 of round 2: Middleweight

KOPYLOV’S NASTY HEADKICK DROPS RIBEIRO 😱#UFC291 LIVE on ABC and ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZX8Gb4hUC3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 30, 2023

Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (RNC) at 2:37 of round 2: Welterweight

THE CELTIC KID GETS THE TAP! @JakeMatthewsUFC secures the submission over Flowers in Round 2! #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/dcf9eMaQoe — UFC (@ufc) July 30, 2023

Early prelims

Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO at 2:36 of round 3: Welterweight

UROS MEDIC GETS IT DONE LATE!@urketaraketa puts an exclamation point on a BANGER 👏 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/5WlJnGw2UM July 29, 2023

Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (Armbar) at 2:11 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

Miranda Maverick kicks off #UFC291 with a finish!@FearTheMAVERICK locks the armbar in Round 3 💪 pic.twitter.com/lUox5wVbrc — UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2023

