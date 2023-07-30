TKO! – Video: Terence Crawford stops Errol Spence in mega-fight

IMAGO / ZUMA / Joel Plummer

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence finally fought, and after a pretty entertaining contest it was the former that shined. Crawford repeatedly dropped Spence, eventually earning a late TKO over his rival to remain undefeated and now become the undisputed champion at welterweight.

Crawford initially scored a knockdown in the second round, then twice again in the seventh, eventually forcing the referee to stop it in the ninth. It was a pretty masterful performance for Terence Crawford in a fight that has been years in the making.

After the loss, Spence said he will use the rematch clause on their contract and try to go again.

Watch Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford highlights

Watch video from the contest below:

THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING 👑@terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

The moment @terencecrawford became UNDISPUTED CHAMPION OF THE WORLD 🏆🏆🏆🏆



The referee calls a stop to the fight in the 9th, as Terence Crawford defeats Errol Spence Jr to sit alone at the top of the division. #SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/b2yIkj8QAr — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023

Spence vs. Crawford results

Check out Bloody Elbow’s live play-be-play results and analysis to see all of what went down during The Fight of the Century.

Live stream and full event replay

FITE.TV has the rights to air this fight live in the following countries: Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Cambodia, Fiji islands, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Albania, Baltics, Iceland, Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. If you live in one of these places you can purchase and view ‘The Fight of the Century’ below:

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack! Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content. SUBSCRIBE

Share this story

About the author