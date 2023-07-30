Subscribe
Boxing Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford
0

‘You made history’ Pros react to Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Errol Spence:

Terence Crawford won via TKO in the ninth round against Errol Spence.

By: Lucas Rezende | 3 days ago
‘You made history’ Pros react to Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Errol Spence:
IMAGO / ZUMA / Adam DelGiudice

Terence Crawford dominated Errol Spence

Terence Crawford had the biggest night of his life. In his superfight against Errol Spence, the 35-year-old put on a masterful performance to win the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles, while retaining the WBO belt with a ninth-round TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the memorable performance.

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford results

Check out Bloody Elbow’s live play-be-play results and analysis to see all of what went down during The Fight of the Century.

Lightweight: Isaac Cruz SD Giovanni Cabrera 114-113 113-114 115-112

Light middleweight: Yoennis Tellez TKO-3 Sergio Garcia

Super-middleweightSteven Nelson UD Rowdy Legend Montgomery 99-91, 99-91, 100-90

super-bantamweight: Jose Salas Reyes TKO-4 Aston Palicte

Lightweight: Demier Zamora UD-8 Nikolai Buzolin- 80-72, 80-72, 80-72

Super-featherweight: Justin Viloria TKO-4 Pedro Penunuri Bogaro

Welterweight: Deshaw Prather UD Kevin Ceja Ventura: 57-56, 57-56, 57-56

Lightweight: Jabin Cholet TKO-2 Michael Portales

Live stream and full event replay

FITE.TV has the rights to air this fight live in the following countries: Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Cambodia, Fiji islands, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Albania, Baltics, Iceland, Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. If you live in one of these places you can purchase and view ‘The Fight of the Century’ below:

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!

Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.

SUBSCRIBE
Share this story
About the author
Lucas Rezende
Lucas Rezende

Lucas Rezende is a Brazilian journalist and writer from Belem, Para. He has been covering MMA since 2012 and contributing with Bloody Elbow since March 2015. When not writing, Lucas also teaches English. In his free time, he enjoys reading, slapping the bass guitar and traveling.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Dominant! Terence Crawford TKOs Errol Spence in 9 – Results, video highlights, play-by-play
Dominant Victory: Terence Crawford TKOs Errol Spence
Lukasz Fenrych | July 30
Pros react to backstage altercation at Spence vs. Crawford; Conor McGregor slams Charlo
Pros react to backstage altercation at Spence vs. Crawford; McGregor slams Charlo
Anton Tabuena | July 29
Read more stories