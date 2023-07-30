‘You made history’ Pros react to Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Errol Spence:

IMAGO / ZUMA / Adam DelGiudice

Terence Crawford dominated Errol Spence

Terence Crawford had the biggest night of his life. In his superfight against Errol Spence, the 35-year-old put on a masterful performance to win the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles, while retaining the WBO belt with a ninth-round TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the memorable performance.

1st round as expected. Both guys alert, calm, and thinking. CLOSE but pay attention, CRAWFORD IS HOLDING THE LEFT. 1-0 Spence July 30, 2023

Errol Spence established his excellent southpaw jab in the opening round, touching it to Terence Crawford’s body time and again while Bud looked to counter from the outside. 10-9, Spence. #SpenceCrawford — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 30, 2023

As I said the key would be the jab, both used it, slight edge in round to Spence. #SpenceCrawford — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 30, 2023

Errol gets hit when he over extends his punches. Bud is sharp counter punching.@ShowtimeBoxing #SpenceCrawford July 30, 2023

Clearly a Bud round. SEE THE ADJUSTMENT BY EJ!! But it could get him in trouble — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) July 30, 2023

Amazing fight. Bud is dominating. ERROL AINT BROKEN YET. WATCH!! — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) July 30, 2023

Man Spence getting beat up, crazy — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) July 30, 2023

Wow. Crawford — Kugan Cassius (@KuganCassius) July 30, 2023

Crawford showed out tonight. July 30, 2023

Congratulations @terencecrawford, you made history, with a great performance, and earned it. @ErrolSpenceJr you’re still one of the best I’ve witnessed step in that ring. You have nothing to be ashamed of. Rest up and come back stronger.@ShowtimeBoxing #SpenceCrawford — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) July 30, 2023

Masterclass of what the Sweet Science is all about!! #SpenceCrawford — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 30, 2023

Crawford just sealed his legacy as the best fighter of this generation — Rougarou (@RPrograis) July 30, 2023

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford results

Lightweight: Isaac Cruz SD Giovanni Cabrera 114-113 113-114 115-112

Light middleweight: Yoennis Tellez TKO-3 Sergio Garcia

Super-middleweight: Steven Nelson UD Rowdy Legend Montgomery 99-91, 99-91, 100-90

super-bantamweight: Jose Salas Reyes TKO-4 Aston Palicte

Lightweight: Demier Zamora UD-8 Nikolai Buzolin- 80-72, 80-72, 80-72

Super-featherweight: Justin Viloria TKO-4 Pedro Penunuri Bogaro

Welterweight: Deshaw Prather UD Kevin Ceja Ventura: 57-56, 57-56, 57-56

Lightweight: Jabin Cholet TKO-2 Michael Portales

