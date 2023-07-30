‘You made history’ Pros react to Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Errol Spence:

Jump to:
Terence Crawford dominated Errol Spence
Terence Crawford had the biggest night of his life. In his superfight against Errol Spence, the 35-year-old put on a masterful performance to win the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and The Ring welterweight titles, while retaining the WBO belt with a ninth-round TKO victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the memorable performance.
Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford results
Check out Bloody Elbow’s live play-be-play results and analysis to see all of what went down during The Fight of the Century.
Lightweight: Isaac Cruz SD Giovanni Cabrera 114-113 113-114 115-112
Light middleweight: Yoennis Tellez TKO-3 Sergio Garcia
Super-middleweight: Steven Nelson UD Rowdy Legend Montgomery 99-91, 99-91, 100-90
super-bantamweight: Jose Salas Reyes TKO-4 Aston Palicte
Lightweight: Demier Zamora UD-8 Nikolai Buzolin- 80-72, 80-72, 80-72
Super-featherweight: Justin Viloria TKO-4 Pedro Penunuri Bogaro
Welterweight: Deshaw Prather UD Kevin Ceja Ventura: 57-56, 57-56, 57-56
Lightweight: Jabin Cholet TKO-2 Michael Portales
Live stream and full event replay
FITE.TV has the rights to air this fight live in the following countries: Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Cambodia, Fiji islands, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Albania, Baltics, Iceland, Netherlands, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine. If you live in one of these places you can purchase and view ‘The Fight of the Century’ below:
You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.
Join the Bloody Elbow Substack!
Support Bloody Elbow, and get exclusive content.
About the author